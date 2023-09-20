COVID-19 vaccination rates lag behind flu shots





The CDC’s Bridge Access Program offers no-cost COVID-19 vaccines to uninsured adults and those with insufficient insurance coverage However, this year, COVID-19 vaccination rates are falling behind those of the flu shots, according to health experts. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that almost half of all adults and approximately 58% of children receive the flu shot annually, but only 21% of adults have received the new COVID-19 booster. “We do know it’s a safe vaccine that can benefit people if they are at risk of illness,” said Jennifer Gutowski, a registered nurse with Rochester Regional Health. “I think there are going to be several healthy adults who are going to say, ‘I think I have gotten enough shots, and I am not interested in getting another dose.’ I am hopeful that those individuals who are still at high risk of illness will prioritize getting their vaccine going into the respiratory virus season, and also getting their flu shots.” The new COVID-19 booster shot is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older, with a particular focus on older adults and individuals with underlying health conditions. If you have any questions or concerns about the vaccine, you should consult your doctor. Additionally, it’s worth noting that there are 25-30 million adults without health insurance, per the Department of Health and Human Services, and additional adults whose insurance does not cover all COVID-19 vaccine costs. The CDC’s Bridge Access Program provides no-cost COVID-19 vaccines for these adults.

