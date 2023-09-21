Health
University Health Network appoints chief artificial intelligence scientist
Camille Bains, The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 20, 2023 3:15PM EDT
Canada’s largest network of research hospitals has appointed a chief artificial intelligence scientist to harness promising technology that has the potential to speed up diagnoses, improve and personalize patient care and shorten recovery times.
Bo Wang, whose expertise at the Toronto-based University Health Network includes machine learning and computational biology, is stepping into the role after the launch of UHN’s AI Hub earlier this year. The hospital network says the hub brings together doctors and researchers who work with AI in areas including cancer and cardiovascular disease.
Wang will lead the research into how AI can use vast amounts of anonymized patient data collected from the Toronto area’s diverse population to improve care. He said some AI applications he hopes to explore include development of personalized treatment plans and automated generation of clinical notes.
“The goal is to promote adoption of AI in health care,” Wang said in an interview. “We have lots of research but adoption is quite rare, and I want to change that.”
UHN is not alone in its exploration of AI uses in health care. Other hospitals across Canada have been using the technology in limited ways, such as for analyzing the results of medical scans, with oversight from radiologists.
The ultimate goal is to create individualized treatment plans by having AI analyze vast amounts of information and identify patterns based on everything from genetic data to patients’ symptoms, lab results and medications.
Wang said UHN would work with private companies to integrate their AI solutions into clinical practice, following approval of those technologies by Health Canada.
As a founding member of a Mayo Clinic data network in the United States, UHN would also have access to data sets from other countriesincluding Israel and Brazil, he said.
Wang, who is also a faculty member at Toronto’s Vector Institute, which specializes in AI, was one of the main developers ofa demo model called Clinical Camel, which was trained on data from thousands of anonymized UHN medical records. It can summarize long conversations between doctors and patients into clinical notes within seconds, he said.
Health-care providers must approve the notes and they can also add information about a patient’s mood or emotional state, Wang added. Doctors can also ask the chatbot questions about symptoms of certain diseases and diagnoses to inform their patient care decisions.
However, the so-called generative AI model, still under development with researchers from the University of Toronto and McGill University in Montreal, needs improvements to make it more reliable. And Health Canada would have to approve the software to ensure accuracy and safety so it does not make wrong predictions about a diagnosis, said Wang, adding the regulator would also have to be satisfied that patient privacy is protected.
Various companies are also developing similar language models to record consultations between doctors and patients and increase efficiency.
“It’s not happening anywhere yet but we see lots of demos, lots of announcements from big corporations like Microsoft,” Wang said of the technology.
UHN says it hopes to expand on the narrow AI applications already being used at its hospitals. At Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, for example, radiation treatment times have been slashed by nearly half in some cases, based on a predictive model built from UHN data on patient recovery after treatment, response to certain drugs and survival times, Wang said.
“This AI model can automatically decide what the optimized dose is for each radiation (treatment) for this particular patient and what’s the time span between different radiation therapies. So, that maximizes your chance of survival and maximizes your post-treatment recovery,” he said.
“The wait time for the patient is smaller, the radiation exposure to the patient is smaller, without sacrificing the treatment’s effectiveness. We are looking at improvements of almost 40 to 50 per cent in radiation.”
Brad Wouters, UHN’s executive vice-president of science and research, saidthat while AI presents an enormous opportunity in health care, there are “obvious concerns” related to patient privacy and safeguarding data.
That’s why UHN will not share even its anonymized data with the Mayo network or vice versa, he said.
“What’s shared, actually, are the algorithms and tools that train on the data,” he said. “The data never actually leaves or is mixed or under the auspices of any other organization.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2023.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cp24.com/news/toronto-hospital-network-appoints-chief-ai-scientist-in-bid-to-improve-health-care-1.6570266
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- India involved in killing of Sikh leader say Canada
- University Health Network appoints chief artificial intelligence scientist
- Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19
- NHS strikes: consultants and junior doctors coordinate action in England
- Doctors recommend getting flu vaccine now before virus spreads
- Immigrants suffer degrading treatment in UK detention says inquiry
- Communicating nutrition to pet parents of cancer patients
- YouTube suspends Russell Brand’s advert earnings
- UNHCR, WHO warn of deteriorating health conditions as 1200 children die of suspected measles, malnutrition in Sudan
- Mosquitoes test Positive for West Nile Virus at Los Peñasquitos Lagoon | News
- Elon Musk: X could go behind paywall
- SLO County Public Health Director discusses flu and COVID vaccines