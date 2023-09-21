Health
Menopausal women say they are unsupported at work. Here’s how employers can step up
Over a million women reach menopause each year in the U.S.—and roughly 6,000 women become menopausal each day. However, many are undereducated about menopause and unprepared for how it can affect them in life and at work.
The second annual Menopause in the Workplace Survey from Carrot Fertility, a fertility care platform, found the overwhelming majority of women surveyed face challenges at work due to menopause symptoms and don’t feel that they can speak up about them. And more, they fear their employers will see them as less efficient. The survey, shared exclusively with Fortune, laid bare how aging women contend with daily challenges related to menopause and the long-held stigma around it.
“We have a major gap in the healthcare system for not just women who are of reproductive age, but women who are at post-reproductive age and are in many cases your most valuable managers and leaders and employees,” Tammy Sun, CEO and founder of Carrot Fertility, tells Fortune.
In the survey of 2,000 working American and British women who are in perimenopause or menopause, 80% say managing symptoms at work is a challenge. Nearly three-fourths of respondents (72%) say they feel uncomfortable or self-conscious at work when they have a symptom like brain fog. About one-third of women, particularly women of color, fear how their menopause symptoms could impact their career growth.
“We see now and we can prove that people will also bear a disproportionate burden in their post-reproductive journeys,” Sun says.
Ageism and a fear to speak up
Beyond dealing with unpredictable symptoms, older women in the workforce don’t feel protected by their employers. The majority of women surveyed who had to take time off of work due to menopause did not share the reason with their employer at least some of the time. The survey found the top reasons women do not seek support for managing menopause at work is the perception of being unable to work to the same caliber, the stigma around it, and being unsure who could help. It fuels a larger crisis of confidence for women often at the pinnacle of their careers—one that could be avoided if the narratives around aging shift, experts say.
The survey shed light on how ageism is a driving force of the silence around menopause in the office. Nearly half—47%—of women surveyed face ageism at work. Older workers who say they are discriminated against because of their age can feel the need to work harder to prove themselves so they don’t lose their jobs.
According to a 2020 University of Michigan national poll on healthy aging, women make up a large cohort of the 40% of adults who report sometimes or often experiencing three or more forms of ageism every day, including ageist messaging and interpersonal reactions.
“There’s a much higher bar for women to appear younger,” Heather Tinsley-Fix, a senior advisor of employee engagement at the AARP, previously told Fortune, which only discourages women from seeking menopausal care.
Time for employers to step in
With the growing availability of employee-sponsored fertility benefits and accommodations, Sun says the same options should be available for menopause care.
“When it comes to workplace policies that can support people going through menopause, I think it really just aligns with what employers are already searching for, which is a flexible solution,” she says. “The inclusion of post reproductive, age-inclusive fertility benefits, is an important step and an important signal that employers send.”
Benefits can include access to platforms providing support groups, resources, trained nurses, and ob-gyns.
“Women of every age have equal value and deserve high quality health care over the course of their entire life,” Sun says.
Women also say they want more flexibility and support. Over half of the women surveyed said changing their work routine could help, such as flexible or reduced hours. A vast majority of the women, 90%, say public awareness and discussions about menopause would also serve as support.
“These women are speaking up. The data is showing itself to be very clear,” Sun says. “There is much more open conversation happening around this topic today than there was 12 months ago, and 12 months before that, and 12 months before that.”
|
Sources
2/ https://fortune.com/well/2023/09/21/menopause-workplace-ageism-flexible-policies/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Menopausal women say they are unsupported at work. Here’s how employers can step up
- ‘Worrying’ Net Zero proposals scrapped by PM
- Imperial’s Alzheimer’s research impact | Imperial News
- India involved in killing of Sikh leader say Canada
- University Health Network appoints chief artificial intelligence scientist
- Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19
- NHS strikes: consultants and junior doctors coordinate action in England
- Doctors recommend getting flu vaccine now before virus spreads
- Immigrants suffer degrading treatment in UK detention says inquiry
- Communicating nutrition to pet parents of cancer patients
- YouTube suspends Russell Brand’s advert earnings
- UNHCR, WHO warn of deteriorating health conditions as 1200 children die of suspected measles, malnutrition in Sudan