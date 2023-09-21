Health
NYC hospital system reports rise in carbapenem-resistant Klebsiella infections
Analysis of data from a large public healthcare system in New York City shows concerning changes in the numbers and epidemiology of carbapenem-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae (CRKP) infections since 2016.
The data, published yesterday in Emerging Infectious Diseases, show a notable increase in CRKP infections in the New York City Health and Hospitals Enterprise during the COVID-19 pandemic, more cases originating in the community, and the rise of newer resistance mechanisms that challenge first-line antibiotics.
Notable increase in late 2021, early 2022
For the study, researchers used National Healthcare Safety Network data to characterize laboratory-identified CRKP infections in the hospital system, which includes 11 acute care hospitals and serves more than 1.2 million people each year. They used patient medical records to determine where the patients were admitted from, and reviewed results of testing conducted by the New York State Department of Health to assess antibiotic susceptibility and identify the enzymes conferring carbapenem resistance.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers CRKP and other members of the carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales (CRE) family to be an urgent public health threat. CRKP infections tend to originate in healthcare settings among severely ill patients who have been on antibiotics and are on ventilators or have indwelling devices. They’re challenging to treat because carbapenem antibiotics are a last-resort treatment option for multidrug-resistant infections. In 2017, an estimated 1,100 US patients died from CRE infections.
The number of community-onset cases, the increasing overall numbers, and the emergence of NDM-possessing carbapenem-resistant K. pneumoniae identified in this study are concerning.
From January 1, 2016, to June 30, 2022, the researchers identified 509 CRKP patients. The major sources of positive cultures were the genitourinary tract (52%), respiratory tract (21%), bloodstream (12%), and skin or other soft tissue (11%). Of the 509 patients, more than half (262) were considered to have community-onset positive cultures, with 149 living at home, 108 coming from a long-term care facility, and 5 transferred from other acute-care facilities.
Although CRKP cases declined from 2016 to 2020, the data reveal a notable increase in cases in late 2021 and early 2022. The study authors say this likely reflects the national increases observed among several healthcare-associated infections during the pandemic, which were caused by multiple factors, including prolonged COVID hospitalizations and increased antibiotic use. Staff shortages and less attention to standard infection prevention and control methods also contributed.
About half of cases community-onset
In addition, the authors say they were surprised by the large number of community-onset CRKP cases that were identified. Previous studies have indicated that only 10% of CRE cases are community-onset.
“It is disconcerting that approximately half of the patients had community-onset cultures; 31% of patients with community-onset isolates lived at home, were not on hemodialysis, and had not been recently hospitalized,” they wrote.
They also note that the percentage of cases coming from long-term care facilities rose from 36.3% during 2016-2020 to 59.1% over the next 18 months.
The authors say the increase in community-onset cases could be related to socioeconomic factors, including poverty and overcrowded living conditions—factors that have been implicated in community spread of other bacterial pathogens, like methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. But they add that further research is needed to assess the contribution of these factors.
Fewer treatment options
Finally, the analysis also revealed a marked shift in the type of carbapenemase enzymes identified in the CRKP isolates.
Prior to 2018, the primary mechanism of resistance to carbapenems in hospitals in New York City and around the country has been Klebsiella pneumoniae carbapenemase (KPC). But, of the 182 samples with carbapenemase identification or antibiotic susceptibility testing (which can be a proxy for carbapenemase identification), 39 had confirmed or suspected metallo-beta-lactamase enzymes, most notably the New Delhi metallo-beta-lactamase (NDM) enzyme. The proportion of cases with metallo-beta-lactamases rose from 11.8% during 2016-202 to 33.8% during 2021-2022.
While all carbapenemase-producing bacteria are a concern, NDM-producing strains are even more problematic, because NDM is impervious to ceftazidime-avibactam, a newer combination antibiotic that is used to treat carbapenem-resistant infections. That leaves even fewer treatment options for CRKP infections.
“The number of community-onset cases, the increasing overall numbers, and the emergence of NDM-possessing carbapenem-resistant K. pneumoniae identified in this study are concerning,” the authors wrote. “Aggressive and universal surveillance and isolation measures involving both acute-care and long-term care facilities…will likely be needed to control further spread of these pathogens.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/antimicrobial-stewardship/nyc-hospital-system-reports-rise-carbapenem-resistant-klebsiella
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NYC hospital system reports rise in carbapenem-resistant Klebsiella infections
- Pro-Trump lawyer is witness for Georgia
- First WHO report details devastating impact of hypertension and ways to stop it
- How Ukraine’s war wounded repair their lives – BBC News
- PMS now could mean double the risk of early menopause
- Report: Former Trump aide claims Giuliani groped her in new book
- Ethnic conflict and murder grip India’s state of Manipur – BBC News
- Newly discovered bone stem cell causes premature skull fusion
- Rupert Murdoch steps down as Fox chairman
- Daughter asks heartbreaking question after devastating diagnosis
- Rare dinosaur skeleton to be sold at auction – BBC News
- World Alzheimer Report 2023 | Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI)