Health
Health Department Issues Recommendations for Finding COVID Vaccine | Department of Public Health
PHILADELPHIA—People all across the United States are having some initial difficulty finding the updated COVID vaccine, especially pediatric doses This is due to delays in shipping from manufacturers. For this fall season, the U.S. CDC has worked to “commercialize” the COVID vaccine and is no longer shipping directly to local and state health departments to distribute to the public. The CDC and local health departments have been encouraging residents to get their COVID vaccine wherever they get their flu shot, but many people have found no open appointments or found their appointments canceled. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is issuing the following recommendations to help Philadelphians know what to expectat and ensure that they can get their COVID vaccine as soon as possible.
“We continue to strongly recommend that everyone in Philadelphia get their COVID vaccine as soon as possible to help keep them from experiencing a severe case should they catch COVID-19,” said Dr. Landrus Burress. “However, we acknowledge that that’s easier said than done at this point. The most important thing you can do right now is call ahead to make sure they have a vaccine for you. Parents should also consider waiting until the end of September before seeking out a pediatric dose of COVID vaccine to make sure that it’s available. We understand the frustration of having to wait, but implore folks to be patient: the COVID vaccine will protect you through the whole winter, even if you don’t get it until a few weeks after you hoped to.”
The Health Department recommends that Philadelphians consider the following when looking for COVID vaccine:
- Call ahead to your vaccine provider to make sure they have a COVID vaccine for you before you show up
- If you are low-risk, meaning you’re NOT over the age of 65, pregnant, have chronic conditions, smoke, or are overweight or obese, consider waiting a week or two before setting an appointment to get vaccinated. You’ll be more likely to find a vaccine then.
- Parents will be much more likely to find a pediatric dose of COVID-19 vaccine around the beginning of October. Pediatric vaccine seems to be shipping more slowly than adult doses.
- Before setting an appointment for a vaccine, confirm that your insurance considers your vaccine provider “in network.” Federal rules have changed this year, and insurance providers are allowed to charge for “out of network” vaccinations.
In addition to getting vaccinated against COVID-19, the Health Department continues to recommend that residents stock up on items that will help them in case of an outbreak of COVID. This includes high-quality masks and at-home COVID tests. For people who cannot purchase these items, they are available for free at Health Department Resource Hubs throughout the city. And the federal government will restart its free COVID-19 test program on 9/25/2023 with tests available at covidtests.gov.
The Health Department continues to maintain the City’s COVID-19 website, which contains the latest recommendations and information on COVID-19 and the COVID vaccine.
###
|
Sources
2/ https://www.phila.gov/2023-09-21-health-department-issues-recommendations-for-finding-covid-vaccine/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Climate crisis at ‘new level of seriousness’ says Al Gore – BBC News
- Health Department Issues Recommendations for Finding COVID Vaccine | Department of Public Health
- Premenstrual disorders increase early menopause and vasomotor symptom risks
- Poland stops its Ukraine weapon supply – BBC News
- NFL star reveals pick-up line he told Taylor Swift
- Access to new Covid-19 vaccines delayed for Vermonters on Medicaid
- The Free Speech Wars on Campus
- What is behind ‘dangerous’ TikTok frenzies? – BBC News
- Does this foldable kayak really work?
- Obesity is becoming more common in a growing number of states, CDC data show
- Humanity has ‘opened gates of hell’ says UN Secretary General at climate summit – BBC News
- Jackie Kennedy’s ex-Secret Service agent makes new claim about the JFK assassination