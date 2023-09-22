Health
Both Paxlovid, molnupiravir lower COVID Omicron deaths, hospitalizations, studies conclude
Two new studies describe the benefits of the antiviral drugs nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) and molnupiravir in reducing SARS-CoV-2 Omicron hospitalizations and death, with one finding that the former is more effective than the latter at lowering death rates.
Paxlovid and molnupiravir are used to treat nonhospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for severe illness within 5 days after symptom onset.
Drugs offered comparable protection
In JAMA Network Open today, researchers from the University of North Carolina and Cleveland Clinic report on 68,867 outpatients diagnosed as having COVID-19 at Cleveland Clinic from April 2022 to February 2023. The observational study spanned the predominance of the Omicron subvariants BA.2, BA.4/BA.5, BQ.1/BQ.1.1, and XBB/XBB.1.5.
Of the 68,867 patients, 42.7% were aged 65 years or older, 38.9% were male, and 74.7% were White. Follow-up was 90 days.
The adjusted hazard ratio (HR) for hospitalization and death was 0.63 (95% confidence interval [CI], 0.59 to 0.68) for Paxlovid and 0.59 (95% CI, 0.53 to 0.66) for molnupiravir.
Thirty of 22,594 Paxlovid recipients (0.1%), 27 of 5,311 molnupiravir recipients (0.5%), and 588 of 40,962 untreated patients (1.4%) died within 90 days of infection. The cumulative incidence of death at 90 days after diagnosis was 0.15% (95% CI, 0.10% to 0.21%) for treated patients and 1.05% (95% CI, 0.95% to 1.15%) for untreated patients.
The adjusted HRs for death were 0.16 (95% CI, 0.11 to 0.23) for Paxlovid and 0.23 (95% CI, 0.16 to 0.34) for molnupiravir. The adjusted HRs for hospitalization or death were 0.63 (95% CI, 0.59 to 0.68) for Paxlovid and 0.59 (95% CI, 0.53 to 0.66) for molnupiravir.
Both drugs can, therefore, be used to treat nonhospitalized patients who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.
Among Paxlovid recipients aged 65 years or older, the cumulative incidence of death at 90 days was 0.25% (95% CI, 0.17% to 0.37%) for the treated and 2.42% (95% CI, 1.15% to 2.67%) for the untreated. For those younger than 65, the cumulative incidence of death at 90 days was 0.04% (95% CI, 0.02% to 0.11%) for the treated and 0.32% (95% CI, 0.25% to 0.40%) for the untreated.
Older age, male sex, and low socioeconomic status were tied to a higher risk of death for Paxlovid recipients. Patients who had weakened immune systems, cardiovascular diseases, or other nonrespiratory diseases also were at higher risk of death. Vaccination and previous infection were linked to a lower risk of death.
Among molnupiravir recipients, the cumulative risk of death at 90 days was 0.60% (95% CI, 0.41% to 0.88%) for treated patients and 1.57% (95% CI, 1.43% to 1.68%) for the untreated. Among patients aged 65 or older, the incidence of death was 0.88% (95% CI, 0.59% to 1.31%) for the treated and 3.46% (95% CI, 3.12% to 3.71%) for the untreated. Among those younger than 65, the incidence of death was 0.17% (95% CI, 0.05% to 0.54%) for the treated and 0.44% (95% CI, 0.36% to 0.53%) for untreated patients.
The adjusted HR of death among molnupiravir recipients was 0.23 (95% CI, 0.16 to 0.34). Among patients 65 years or older, the adjusted HR was 0.24 (95% CI, 0.16 to 0.37). Among younger patients, the adjusted HR was 0.13 (95% CI, 0.04 to 0.43).
“These findings suggest that the use of either nirmatrelvir or molnupiravir is associated with reductions in mortality and hospitalization in patients infected with Omicron, regardless of age, race and ethnicity, virus strain, vaccination status, previous infection status, or coexisting conditions,” the study authors wrote. “Both drugs can, therefore, be used to treat nonhospitalized patients who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.”
Paxlovid had slight advantage against death
In eClinicalMedicine, University of Hong Kong researchers compare the effectiveness of Paxlovid and molnupiravir in nonhospitalized and hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
The team analyzed data from a territory-wide electronic health records database from adults who tested positive for COVID-19 and were prescribed molnupiravir or Paxlovid from March to December 2022. Participants included 63,522 nonhospitalized adults (31,761 each received Paxlovid and molnupiravir) and 11,784 hospitalized (5,892 each received Paxlovid and molnupiravir).
Among outpatients, 336 died of any cause, and 162 were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) or required ventilation (ICU; Paxlovid, 0.22%; molnupiravir, 0.29%), and 4,890 were hospitalized (Paxlovid, 5.83%; molnupiravir, 9.56%).
When neither drug is contraindicated, nirmatrelvir-ritonavir may be considered the more effective option.
Compared with molnupiravir users, Paxlovid recipients had lower risks of all-cause death (absolute risk reduction [ARR] at 28 days, 0.61%; HR: 0.43) and hospitalization (ARR at 28 days, 3.73%; HR, 0.72).
Among hospitalized patients, 509 died of any cause (Paxlovid, 2.99%; molnupiravir, 5.65%), and 50 patients were admitted to the ICU or needed ventilation (Paxlovid, 0.44%; molnupiravir, 0.41%). Compared with molnupiravir recipients, those prescribed Paxlovid had lower rates of all-cause death (ARR at 28 days, 2.66%; HR, 0.59).
In both settings, there were no between-group differences in the risk of ICU admission or ventilation.
“Our analyses suggest that nirmatrelvir-ritonavir was more effective than molnupiravir in reducing the risk of all-cause mortality in both non-hospitalised and hospitalised patients,” the authors wrote. “When neither drug is contraindicated, nirmatrelvir-ritonavir may be considered the more effective option.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/both-paxlovid-molnupiravir-lower-covid-omicron-deaths-hospitalizations-studies-conclude
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Both Paxlovid, molnupiravir lower COVID Omicron deaths, hospitalizations, studies conclude
- Russia is still deploying tactical nukes into Belarus. Opposition leader responds
- How the car industry adapted to UK’s changing climate policies
- (Panel 1) High-level meeting on the fight against tuberculosis – General Assembly, 78th session
- TikToker jailed after eating pork
- AI Tool Pinpoints Genetic Mutations That Cause Disease
- Home Office to move asylum seekers back onto Bibby Stockholm barge
- Hydrogel Delivery Balances Tumor’s pH, Boosts Cancer Drug’s Activity
- Met Police officer charged with Chris Kaba murder
- Proposed rules would keep medical debt off credit reports : Shots
- Rogue River woman gets second chance at life after seeking out new heart prognosis | Local
- Chris Kaba:Met officer charged with Murder