Vaccination sites ready to support Autumn/Winter 2023/2024 COVID-19 Vaccination Programme





A large-scale vaccination site has been resurrected at Paddock Road Surgery in Harleston. A walk-in option will be available from Tuesday 26 September for two weeks then appointments will also be bookable via the National Booking Service or by calling 119. We also have a pop-up clinic on Mondays with the Wellness on Wheels Bus (WoW) bus in Queens Square, Attleborough which will offer walk-in opportunities for vaccinations, and pop-up clinics run by QEH at the Health Clinic, Station Road, Attleborough bookable via the National Booking Service or calling 119. For some people, flu and COVID-19 symptoms are unpleasant, but for many, particularly those with certain health conditions, older people, and pregnant women, they can be very dangerous and even life-threatening. Every winter, thousands die from flu and people can still get very ill or die from COVID-19. Catching both viruses over winter increases the risk of serious illness even further. Vaccines are our best protection against flu and COVID-19. Over the last few years, they have kept tens of thousands of people out of hospital and helped to save countless lives. In winter, flu and COVID-19 spread more easily as we spend more time indoors. Getting these vaccines ahead of winter are two of the most important things you can do to keep yourself, and others around you, safe. Those who can get both vaccines through the NHS will include everyone aged 65 and above; pregnant women, care home residents, people aged 6 months old or above with certain health conditions, frontline health and care staff, unpaid carers, and household contacts of those at higher risk. Kate Keeling, Head of Immunisation and Health Inclusion, NHS Norfolk and Waveney said: “Our colleagues across the health and care system have been working extremely hard to get ready for the Autumn/Winter Programme. People in Norfolk and Waveney who are eligible must come forward when they are invited to do so. We know that vaccinations are the best form of protection and keep people safe and well, especially during the winter months. Vaccinations will be available for those who need it through many ways including their local participating GP practice, community pharmacies, hospital vaccination sites, large vaccination sites, wellness hubs and on the Wellness on Wheels (WoW) bus. It is best to have your flu vaccination in the Autumn or early Winter before flu rates increase. Remember that you need it every year, so do not assume you are protected because you had one last year.” Adult flu and COVID-19 appointments will be available by calling 119 for those who cannot get online as well as through local participating GP practices and pharmacies. There will be no change to flu vaccinations for children, these will be offered in schools and via your GP. Flu vaccinations help to prevent children from getting seriously ill from flu and possible hospitalisation as well as help to break the chain of transmission of the virus to the wider population. The nasal flu vaccine is the most effective vaccine for children aged 2-17 years but if this is not suitable the GP or practice nurse may be able to offer a flu vaccine injection as an alternative. In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), those eligible for a flu vaccine this year include: those aged 65 years and over.

those aged 6 months to under 65 years in clinical risk groups (as defined by the Green Book, chapter 19 (Influenza))

pregnant women

all children aged 2 or 3 years on 31 August 2023

school-aged children (from Reception to Year 11)

those in long-stay residential care homes

carers in receipt of carer’s allowance, or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person.

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

frontline workers in a social care setting without an employer led occupational health scheme including those working for a registered residential care or nursing home, registered domiciliary care providers, voluntary managed hospice providers and those that are employed by those who receive direct payments (personal budgets) or Personal Health budgets, such as Personal Assistants. Those eligible for an Autumn covid vaccine are: residents in a care home for older adults

all adults aged 65 years and over

persons aged 6 months to 64 years in a clinical risk group, as laid out in the Immunisation Green Book, COVID-19 chapter (Green Book)

frontline health and social care workers

persons aged 12 to 64 years who are household contacts (as defined in the Green Book) of people with immunosuppression

persons aged 16 to 64 years who are carers (as defined in the Green Book) and staff working in care homes for older adults. Tuesday 26 th , Wednesday 27 th and Thursday 28 th September, Tuesday 3 rd , Wednesday 4 th and Thursday 5th for walk-ins between 08:30 and 15:30.

, Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 September, Tuesday 3 , Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5th for walk-ins between 08:30 and 15:30. The old Paddock Road Surgery is situated behind the Co-op, not far from the main Harleston Medical Practice premises which are located in front of the Co-op. We ask that people park in the Co-op car park, the entrance to which is currently from Paddock Road. The Co-op car park is free of charge. Please do not park in the old Paddock Road Surgery car park unless you are a disabled driver or passenger. Wow Bus At Queen Square car park, Attleborough, 1000 – 1500 Health Clinic, Station Road, Attleborough

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://improvinglivesnw.org.uk/vaccination-sites-ready-to-support-autumn-winter-2023-2024-covid-19-vaccination-programme/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos