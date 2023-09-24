San Angelo unites against Alzheimer’s with walk





SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — People from across the Concho Valley came together to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association on Saturday, Sept. 23. The event took place at 8:30 a.m. at Kirby Park, located at 1401 Edmund Drive. Participants got to shop from a variety of vendors under the park’s central pavilion and socialize with one another while preparations were made for the walk. Then, a “Promise Garden ceremony” was held at 9:30 a.m., during which event-goers held flower decorations with colors that corresponded to their individual experiences with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Participants took heart in knowing that donations gathered from all around West Texas had given the Alzheimer’s Association thousands of dollars to fund education programs, support groups, Alzheimer’s research and more, with the event alone garnering approximately $41,500 as of the time of writing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: San Angelo gets ready for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The walk itself began at 10:30 a.m. Attendees filed behind the starting line and, after a brief countdown, flooded the sidewalks of Kirby Park in honor of those who had been affected by Alzheimer’s. This comes at a time when Alzheimer’s remains prevalent within Texas and the U.S. proper. According to Julie Gray, director of development for the West Texas chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, over 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s across the U.S. Of those 6 million, over 400,000 are found in Texas. Additionally, there are over 1 million unpaid Alzheimer’s caregivers in Texas. “About 12% of the population here in Tom Green County over the age of 65 is suffering from some type of Alzheimer’s or other dementia, and that number continues to grow every year,” Gray said at the event. “That’s why it’s so important for our community to rally behind us and push for that cure. Now we are in that era of treatment, and that’s the first time we’ve ever been able to say that, and it’s so very exciting.” Though the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is over, there are still plenty of ways to get involved in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association can still be made on the organization’s website. The association will also be hosting “A-L-Z and Me,” an educational event for patients, loved ones and other community members concerning Alzheimer’s, on Oct. 25, 2023. “We encourage everyone to reach out because you’re not alone in this fight, and we’re here to help,” Gray said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/community/community-events/watch-san-angelo-unites-against-alzheimers-with-walk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos