Selecting Patients Best Suited for AI Prostate Cancer Detection





During Prostate Cancer Awareness Month 2023, Wayne G. Brisbane, MD, spoke with CancerNetwork® about the process of using tract biopsy cores to generate treatment margin models through artificial intelligence (AI) in patients with prostate cancer. Brisbane, assistant professor of urology at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Health, suggested that MRI, though accurate, can sometimes underestimate the volume of a patient’s tumor. AI algorithms such as Unfold AI may help to further determine whether a patient is suitable to undergo focal therapy, Brisbane said. The technology uses data from tract biopsy cores, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, and Gleason scores to estimate treatment margin definitions. According to findings from a study published in European Association of Urology, the mean sensitivity for cancer-bearing voxels was 97% with AI margins, which was higher than those with conventional regions of interest (ROI) at 37% (P <.001), 10-mm ROI margins at 93% (P = .24), and hemigland margins at 94% (P <.001). Transcript: For Unfold AI, we took men who went and got their prostate removed—they elected to have a radical prostatectomy. [However], some of the tumors are only encapsulating a small portion of the prostate. Those men’s prostate tumors looked small and [they] were candidates for focal therapy. It’s hard to select those patients because MRI is great, but it’s not perfect. It tends to underestimate tumor volume, and we’re not exactly sure whether it underestimates higher or lower. If we’re only going to treat the tumor, we need to know that for sure. We took the pathology, and we trained an algorithm on that using MRI and the tract biopsy location. [When] we look at these biopsy cores, often sometimes it feels like you’re playing “Battleship;” you’re going through and dropping these cores at certain locations. We track through the three-dimensional location of all those cores, and that fed that into the algorithm, as well as men’s PSA demographic features and their Gleason score. We used [those factors] to create these models. It’s really accurate. We trained it using thousands of biopsy cores, which we validated against patients here at UCLA and then again at Stanford. Reference Priester A, Fan RE, Shubert J, et al. Prediction and mapping of intraprostatic tumor extent with artificial intelligence. Eur Uro Op Sci. 2023;54:20-27. doi:10.1016/j.euros.2023.05.018

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cancernetwork.com/view/selecting-patients-best-suited-for-ai-prostate-cancer-detection The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos