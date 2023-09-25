CDC awards $262 million for new disease outbreak response network







Source/Disclosures

Published by: Disclosures:

George is director of the Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics.





ADD TOPIC TO EMAIL ALERTS

Receive an email when new articles are posted on . Please provide your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted on ” data-action=subscribe>

Subscribe

We were unable to process your request. Please try again later. If you continue to have this issue please contact [email protected] . Back to Healio Key takeaways: The CDC said 13 recipients will receive a share of more than $262 million to establish a first-of-its-its kind network.

The Outbreak Analytics and Disease Modeling Network will modernize surveillance systems. The CDC has awarded $262.5 million in funding to develop and implement new tools to detect, respond to and mitigate future public health emergencies such as outbreaks and pandemics. Funding for the Outbreak Analytics and Disease Modeling Network (OADMN) will be distributed over 5 years to 13 state health departments, tribal organizations, academic institutions and private health care providers, the CDC said.

The CDC has awarded $262.5 million to 13 institutions to improve the country’s infectious disease surveillance and response systems. Image: Adobe Stock

The 2021 American Rescue Plan called for creation of the Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics (CFA) to modernize data and surveillance systems across the country, as well as develop advanced infectious disease models and analytical tools. The CFA was formally launched by CDC in April 2022 with $26 million in funding to start, with an emphasis on health equity, developing a workforce and assembling early models on the omicron wave of SARS-CoV-2. “The collaboration with our public health, private and academic partners over the last year to advance the science of disease forecasting and deliver decision support to leaders has been instrumental in improving outbreak response,” Dylan George, PhD, director of the CFA, said in a press release. OADMN will be administered by the CFA, which chose the 13 institutions tasked with performing a “landscape analysis” to identify gaps and needs for outbreak analytics and disease modeling, pilot technologies for public health surveillance and prepare for and respond to infectious disease threats. “Building upon that experience by establishing this national network will help us better respond to outbreaks and prevent pandemics in the future,” George said. The 13 institutions are Carnegie Mellon University, Clemson University, Emory University, International Responder Systems, Johns Hopkins University, Kaiser Permanente Southern California, Northeastern University, the University of California, San Diego, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of Michigan School of Public Health, University of Minnesota, University of Utah and University of Texas at Austin. In December, the CDC also announced $3.2 billion in funding to expand, train and modernize the U.S. public health workforce, which includes additional efforts to bolster data systems and make them more interoperable. The expanded efforts to improve data collection and analysis started early in the COVID-19 pandemic as gaps in surveillance and outreach systems were revealed, among other weaknesses investigated by the CDC about its COVID-19 response, officials and experts have previously said. References: CDC announces $262M funding to support National Network for Outbreak Response and Disease Modeling. https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2023/p0922-disease-modeling.html. Published Sept. 22, 2023. Accessed Sept. 25, 2023.

CDC launches new Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics. https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2022/p0419-forecasting-center.html. Published April 19, 2022. Accessed Sept. 25, 2023.

CDC to invest $26 million in advanced outbreak forecasting and analytics. https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p-1026-mill-funding.html. Published Oct. 26, 2021. Accessed Sept. 25, 2023.

Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics: History of CFA. https://www.cdc.gov/forecast-outbreak-analytics/about/history.html. Last reviewed Feb. 23, 2023. Accessed Sept. 25, 2023.

New funding opportunity to strengthen outbreak response through data, forecasting and analytics. https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2023/p0519-funding-opportunity.html. Published May 19, 2023. Accessed Sept. 25, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/infectious-disease/20230925/cdc-awards-262-million-for-new-disease-outbreak-response-network The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos