Health
Hypertension early in life may signal future problems
- Elevated and high blood pressure in late adolescence might signal cardiovascular disease later in life.
- Early detection and treatment of high blood pressure could reduce the risk of stroke and other high blood pressure-related diseases.
- Although women were not included in the study, the idea of managing cardiovascular risk factors is just as important for women as it is for men.
High blood pressure in adolescents is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events later in life, according to a study published today in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
Researchers from Umeå and Uppsala Universities evaluated the medical records of 1,366,519 men who enlisted in the Swedish military between 1969 and 1997.
Military conscription in Sweden was mandated by law for all male citizens, making this a nationwide study. The scientists excluded around 2% of males due to chronic illness or disability.
Their blood pressure reading at enlistment was considered the baseline reading.
The researchers used the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association
About 17% of the participants had normal blood pressure, nearly 29% had elevated blood pressure, and 53% had had blood pressure of more than 130/80 mm Hg.
At the end of an average of almost 36 years follow-up years, the scientists reported:
During the study, the number of cardiovascular disease-related deaths was 22,028. The number of deaths from any cause was 64,759.
The researchers reported that the risk of a cardiovascular event was increased for study participants with elevated and high blood pressure at age 18 and continued to increase as blood pressure increased.
“Blood pressure is not a disease, it is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease,” said Dr. Jennifer Wong, MD, a cardiologist and medical director of Non-Invasive Cardiology at MemorialCare Heart and Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in California who was not involved in the study.
“I see the main takeaway from this study is that we don’t always pay attention to blood pressure at this age and what the implications are in later life,” she told Medical News Today. “If we see high blood pressure at this time, it should be a warning and a prompt to discuss risk factors for cardiovascular disease and how to manage them.”
The researchers concluded that the findings from this study demonstrate that increased blood pressure levels in males in the late adolescent years are a clinically significant risk factor for future cardiovascular events, gradually increasing, beginning with a blood pressure of 120/80 mm Hg.
“Socioeconomic information was gathered once, at the age of 40, and used as a covariate in the statistical model,” Helene Rietz, a research student at Umea University and one of the study’s authors, told Medical News Today. “The aim of our study was not to evaluate the association between socioeconomic factors and cardiovascular events. However, it was clear in the model that high socioeconomic status was protective for cardiovascular disease.”
The World Health Organization estimates that about 80% of health comes from your surroundings, which includes where you are born, grow, live, work, and age.
“Higher socioeconomic status could very well contribute to health,” said Dr. Varinder Singh, the chair of cardiology at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital in New York who was not involved in the study.
“In these households, children may have role models and grow up seeing their parents go to the doctor and get checkups. There could also be healthier food in the household, which promotes better health,” he told Medical News Today.
Experts say the study findings suggest that early detection and treatment of hypertension might reduce the risk of a future cardiovascular event.
“I hope that the results of this study will encourage and motivate practitioners to measure blood pressure in adolescents more often,” Rietz said. “Offering the possibility to identify individuals of increased cardiovascular risk and also enabling targeted intervention. By extension, possibly helping to prevent cardiovascular disease.”
High blood pressure is often asymptomatic, making regular monitoring important.
“We (parents and doctors) need to educate our children and young adults on the importance of regular checkups,” Singh said. “Even when they feel fine, little by little, the pressure chips away at good health. It may take decades, but high blood pressure can destroy your organs and eyes. Early detection and treatment can prevent this.”
“Because it is asymptomatic, young adults might resist going to the doctor. But if they wait for symptoms to appear, it’s usually too late,” he added.
The study has several limitations.
The first is that all participants are male. The researchers suggest, however, that the association observed here should also apply to female adolescents.
“I do believe that the overall message of paying attention to your blood pressure and taking steps to reduce it and other risk factors is just as important for women as it is for men,” Wong said.
Other limitations include:
- The scientists used information based on a database not created for research purposes.
- The researchers did not have knowledge of factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, cholesterol level, which can all contribute to cardiovascular disease.
- Blood pressure was measured only once and in an environment that could make some people nervous, which can contribute to elevated blood pressure.
Tatiana Ridley, a health coach, holistic nutritionist, and yoga teacher at Healthylicious Bliss, shared tips with Medical News Today for managing blood pressure:
- Cut back on refined carbohydrates (aka processed or simple carbs such as white bread, candy, and soft drinks) and include more complex carbohydrates in your diet. Refined carbs are stripped of nutrients and fiber. They are digested quickly and spike blood sugar faster, causing a crash. On the other hand, complex carbs are digested more slowly and release glucose into the blood stream more gradually, causing more sustained energy.
- Movement can help manage blood pressure. Find a type of movement you enjoy – walking, yoga, dancing, weightlifting, running, Pilates, cycling, or gardening and move your body.
- Set up your bedroom for a blissful sleep – ideally it’s a cool 60 to 70F, automate night mode on your smart phone, dim the lights, pull down the shades, and enjoy a cup of herbal tea. Activating night mode on your smart phone reduces blue light emissions, which affects how much melatonin, a critical sleep-regulating hormone, is released in your body.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/how-hypertension-early-in-life-may-signal-future-cardiovascular-health-problems
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Astrophysicist explains why NASA milestone is ‘incredible’
- Hypertension early in life may signal future problems
- Army stand down as Met firearms officers return to duty
- Hear Menendez explain why he had large sums of cash at home
- How silencing a gene-silencer could lead to new cancer drugs | CU Boulder Today
- Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey announces plan to drop national housing targets
- The Beats Studio Buds Plus bring translucent tech back. But are they any good?
- COVID drug molnupiravir appears to be driving SARS-CoV-2 to mutate and evolve
- Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Chiefs game
- France to remove troops and ambassador from Niger after coup
- CDC launches ‘wild to mild’ flu vaccine campaign
- Sample from asteroid that may collide with Earth has landed in the US