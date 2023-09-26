PGC: Hemorrhagic disease outbreak in deer in Crawford County | News

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Game Commission reported that 30 to 40 deer found dead in the vicinity of State Game Lands 214 in North Shenango and Sadsbury townships, Crawford County, the week of Sept. 8 succumbed to hemorrhagic disease.

Hemorrhagic disease (HD) affects wild cervids and is caused by viruses — either epizootic hemorrhagic disease virus or bluetongue virus — that are spread by biting midges.

Disease outbreaks typically occur in late fall when biting midges are in abundance.

The Game Commission noted that while both elk and deer in Pennsylvania are susceptible to infection, white-tailed deer are far more susceptible and large-scale mortality events involving that species have been recorded within Pennsylvania over the past few years.

Historically, the Game Commission has monitored HD to keep track of what viral strains occur from year to year, as well as determine if there are population-level implications. To date, no significantly negative disease impacts have been identified and local populations quickly recover following an outbreak.

Over the past few years, midge distribution has expanded to higher, warmer, drier latitudes in North America, resulting in previously unexposed wild deer and elk populations are potentially being introduced to a new pathogen.

HD does not present a danger to people or their pets. Nonetheless, the Game Commission urges the public to remain at a safe distance when observing wildlife and to not handle wildlife unless they are hunting, trapping or otherwise authorized to do so.

The public is encouraged to report cases of two or more dead deer found in the same area at the same time by calling the Game Commission (833) 742-9453.

The public may also use the Game Commission’s Wildlife Health Survey tool at https://www.pgcapps.pa.gov/WHS to report health issues involving wild birds or mammals.

Monday’s news regarding HD comes as the PGC continues to monitor the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD), another pathogen that threatens the health of the state’s deer and elk herds.

CWD, an always-fatal and untreatable neurological disease affecting cervids, has been detected across Pennsylvania. There have been no reports of CWD found in a wild deer north of Interstate 80, but the disease has been found in captive deer.

Meanwhile, following guidance within its Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHD) Management Plan, the PGC said it has dissolved the RHD Disease Management Area (DMA) established last year in Fayette County.

Rabbit hemorrhagic disease can be caused by several viral strains, but RHDV2 is responsible for the recent RHD outbreak in the United States. RHDV2 is a highly contagious and often-fatal virus that can infect both wild and domestic rabbits, hares and other lagomorphs.

The PGC reported the virus, which is a serious threat to Pennsylvania’s wild rabbits and hares, also can persist in the environment and be carried great distances through contaminated equipment, tools or other items.

The RHD DMA was created last fall after RHDV2 was detected at a domestic rabbit facility. The agency’s RHD Management Plan recommends that any RHD DMA be dissolved following 12 consecutive months of no further RHDV2 detections.

While the RHD DMA has been dissolved, the public is reminded there’s still a ban on importing into Pennsylvania any wild lagomorph, or any of their parts or products, including meat, pelts, hides and carcasses, from any state, province, territory, or country where RHDV2 has been detected in wild or captive lagomorph populations in the 12 months prior to the importation or where the virus has been declared endemic in domestic or wild lagomorph populations.

This ban remains in effect until further notice.

Hunters are strongly encouraged to contact the appropriate agriculture and wildlife authorities in non-endemic areas when hunting rabbits or hares outside of Pennsylvania to determine if the ban applies. Since its first detection in the United States in early 2020, RHDV2 has become endemic in wild rabbit populations in 11 states (Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Wyoming).

RHD is exclusive to lagomorphs and does not pose a public health concern.