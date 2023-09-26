New Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Hyde Park

The newest booster shot targeting the most recent Covid-19 variants is approved and on its way to local pharmacies, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH).

The approval comes amid rising Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations since July, according to the department. Though infection numbers have remained relatively constant across Chicago for the past month, they are continuing to increase on the City’s South and West sides, including parts of South Shore, Woodlawn and Kenwood, per CDPH data.

“Our most important recommendation is that everybody six months of age and older should get an updated Covid-19 vaccine and a new flu shot this year,” said Dr. Brian Borah, CDPH’s medical director for vaccine-preventable diseases, during a Sept. 25 roundtable. “These are our two best ways to prevent severe illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths due to these two illnesses.”

The new boosters, produced by Pfizer and Moderna, were approved last week by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). They are arriving in local pharmacies alongside annual flu and RSV shots.

“As of last week, vaccines started arriving to provider offices and that availability will continue to increase in the upcoming weeks,” said Dr. Jaqueline Tiema-Massie, the city’s Immunizations Program Director and Director of Public Health.

Anyone ages 6 months and older can get the new vaccine regardless of their vaccination status, per the FDA. People who have been recently vaccinated should wait two months since their last shot before getting the newest booster — otherwise, there will be no rollout in accordance with age or risk-level.

Children six months through 4 years of age and people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may need multiple doses to be up to date or fully protected, officials say. In these cases, Tiema-Massie recommends checking in with a health care provider.

The newest monovalent booster targets the XBB lineage of the Omicron variant. While the XBB.1.5 variant, which the vaccine was created for, is no longer as prominent, other variants currently in circulation — such as EG.5 and FL.1.5.1 — are targeted by the newest vaccine as well. Moderna ran a trial which said that its newest vaccine also works on the BA.2.86 subvariant.

“We anticipate the updated vaccines will be better at fighting currently circulating variants,” the CDC said in a statement last week.

The influenza vaccine is also recommended by CDPH for everyone six months and older. The CDC has said it is okay to get the flu and Covid-19 shots at the same time.

The CDC recommends the RSV vaccine for individuals who are 60 years of age and older and for those in between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy.

Local availability and insurance coverage

After waiting for shipments, some but not all local pharmacies and clinics say that they have now received the vaccines, and are offering appointments.

As of Monday, Sept. 25, local Walgreens locations at 1554 E. 55th St. and 5036 S. Cottage Grove Ave. report having received the vaccines. Friend Health clinics have not yet received a supply. CVS, 1228 E. 53rd St., could not be reached for confirmation.

For the first time since the pandemic began in 2020, the federal government will not cover the cost of the newest Covid-19 booster. Both the Pfizer and Moderna shots are priced at more than $100, more than four times the cost of the original shot.

For those with insurance, most in-network providers should cover the vaccine at no-cost, and they may visit a pharmacy to obtain the vaccine.

Those who are uninsured may visit any of CDPH’s three walk-in immunization clinics starting Oct. 2. These sites are the Greater Lawn Health Center, 4150 W. 55th St., the Uptown Neighborhood Health Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave., and the Pilsen Family Health Center, 1713 S. Ashland Ave. Call centers for hours and availability.

People without health insurance can also visit clinics at Federally Qualified Health Centers, CDPH’s Family Vaccination Clinics at City Colleges, City Hall, some aldermanic offices and some pharmacies through the Bridge Access Program, a CDC program that provides vaccines to the uninsured through the end of 2024.

In 2022, according to the U.S. census data, 10.9%of Chicagans under the age of 65 did not have health insurance.

The Protect Chicago At-Home program, which vaccinates people in their homes, will also continue, according to Tiema-Massie. For more information on that program, visit chicago.gov/city/en/sites/covid-19/home/protect-chicago.

Only 24.3% of Chicagoans have received the latest bivalent booster dose as of September 19.

Regarding vaccine hesitancy, Tiema-Massie noted the city’s Healthy Chicago Equity Zones, which dispatch six regional leads to work with community-based leads and organizations to push vaccine educational and promotional materials. “Those efforts will continue with this new rollout of the new Covid vaccines,” she said.

She said that people staying at city-run migrant shelters will also receive the new vaccine, and that the department has requested additional funding from the CDC to aid this effort.

In addition to vaccines, CDPH recommends wearing a mask, avoiding indoor gatherings and regularly testing for Covid-19 to help prevent transmission.

Starting Sept. 25, the federal government is once again offering four free Covid-19 tests per household, shipped directly to homes.

For questions, visit Vaccines.gov, Vacunas.gov or call the city’s Covid-19 helpline at 312-745-4835.