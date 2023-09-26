The association between temperature and alcohol- and substance-related disorder hospital visits in New York State

This study was approved by the Institutional Review Board at the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health and was classified as exempt from needing to obtain Informed Consent (Protocol IRB-AAAR0877).

Study Population

Hospital records were obtained across NYS from 1995 to 2014 from the New York Department of Health Statewide Planning and Research Cooperative System (SPARCS) (https://www.health.ny.gov/statistics/sparcs/). SPARCS is an administrative dataset collected from all non-military acute care facilities in NYS, covering ~98% of all NYS hospital visits; as of 2015, SPARCS included 222 acute care facilities22. For each admission record, International Classification of Diseases, Ninth Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-9-CM) diagnosis codes were obtained, along with patient residential ZIP Code, date of admission, age, and sex.

Outcomes

Alcohol- and substance-related disorder cases were identified from the first four ICD-9-CM diagnostic position codes in each admission record. Both inpatient and outpatient admissions were included. Classifications were based on the Clinical Classifications Software (CCS) algorithm23, commonly used in epidemiologic studies to group ICD codes into clinically-meaningful categories (Supplementary Table 1)24,25,26. Substance-related disorder records were further subdivided. This resulted in two broad causes (alcohol-related disorders, substance-related disorders) and four specific substance-related sub-causes (cannabis, cocaine, opioids, sedatives). For each cause, an admission was counted as a case if it included at least one matching code in the four ICD-9-CM codes, such that a single admission could be attributed to several causes.

Exposure

Daily average temperature, specific humidity, and pressure were obtained from the North American Land Data Assimilation System, NLDAS-2 Forcing27, with full space and time coverage over the study period. NLDAS-2 estimates hourly mean weather values within 0.125° grids (~11 km \(\times\) 14 km in NYS). Similar to previous work22,24,28,29, weather variable grid daily averages were intersected with census tract-level population from 2010 US Census data. Population-weighted averages were then computed at the ZIP Code Tabulation Area (ZCTA) level, a consistent geographic representation of ZIP Codes (https://www.census.gov/programs-surveys/geography/guidance/geo-areas/zctas.html), referred to as ZIP Code hereafter (Supplementary Fig. 13). Relative humidity (RH) was calculated from temperature, specific humidity, and pressure (Supplementary Fig. 14)30.

Covariates

Data on social vulnerability in NYS by census tract were used from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) for 2014 (https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/placeandhealth/svi/data_documentation_download.html). The SVI incorporates data from the US Census on socioeconomic status; household composition and disability; minority status and language; and housing type and transportation to determine the relative social vulnerability of every census tract in NYS31. A census tract’s SVI value indicates the relative vulnerability of every NYS census tract compared with every other NYS census tract, ranking from 0 (lowest vulnerability in the state) to 1 (highest vulnerability in the state). To obtain ZIP Code-level SVI values, the 4,903 census tract SVI values were area-weighted into 1,794 ZIP Codes. The ZIP Codes were divided into SVI tertiles (low vulnerability to high vulnerability, 1 to 3; Supplementary Fig. 15). Each SVI tertile contained 598 ZIP Codes. The same SVI tertile values were used for each ZIP Code throughout analyses.

Statistical analysis

A time-stratified case-crossover design was used, commonly used for analyzing associations with short-term exposures32,33. In this design, temperature of the day of hospital visit and relevant preceding days (case period) are compared with the temperature of sets of days where the hospital visit did not occur (control periods). This study design utilizes every single hospital visit, not only those during periods of high temperatures. Comparing hospitalized individuals to themselves during other periods when they were not hospitalized eliminates confounding due to factors that vary across individuals. A conditional logistic regression33 was used to quantify the association between daily average temperature and hospital visit rates, coupled with distributed lag non-linear model (dlnm) terms to estimate cumulative associations prior to the hospital visit34. Cumulative associations were chosen to represent the total association in a parsimonious way. Six days’ cumulative association prior to hospital visit was chosen to include the most acute associations from high temperatures35, while also maximizing power by not overlapping case and control periods. The cumulative association of only the temperature on the day of and day before was also estimated. Relative humidity was adjusted for, also including distributed lag terms, equivalent to the structure of the temperature terms. Specifically, via a logit function, the log-odds of hospital visit were modelled as follows:

$${logit}\left[{{\Pr }}\left({{{{{{\rm{Y}}}}}}}_{{ci}}=1\right)\right]={\alpha }_{c}+\mathop{\sum }\limits_{l=0}^{6}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}({T,{df}})_{{lci}}+\mathop{\sum }\limits_{l=0}^{6}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}({{RH},{df}})_{{lci}},$$ (1)

where \({{{{{{\rm{Y}}}}}}}_{{ci}}\) denotes whether subject \(i\) in matched stratum \(c\) was hospitalized, i.e., \(c\) represents a group of a case and its matched controls; \({\alpha }_{c}\) the matched stratum-specific intercepts (not estimated in conditional logistic models); \(s{\left(T,{df}\right)}_{{lci}}\) the lag-specific natural spline terms as part of the dlnm terms for temperature; and \(s{\left({RH},{df}\right)}_{{lci}}\) the lag-specific natural spline terms as part of the dlnm terms for relative humidity. To select the optimal fit for the non-linear dlnm terms, models for alcohol-related disorders and substance-related disorders were fit separately using a variety of plausible degrees of freedom (dfs) to model the lag-specific exposure – response function (\(d{f}_{{{{{\mathrm{var}}}}}}\)), as well as the function of the association over the examined lags (\(d{f}_{{lag}}\)). A range of 2 to 5 for \(d{f}_{{lag}}\) were considered, along with between 3 and 4 for \(d{f}_{{{{{\mathrm{var}}}}}}\). The optimal values were selected by choosing the combination of \(d{f}_{{lag}}\) and \(d{f}_{{{{{\mathrm{var}}}}}}\) with the lowest Akaike Information Criteria (AIC) values36. The models with lowest AIC values for both causes were \({{df}}_{{lag}}\) = 4 and \({{df}}_{{{{{\mathrm{var}}}}}}\) = 3.

In addition to the main analyses investigating all hospital visits together for each cause and sub-cause (alcohol-related disorders, substance-related disorders, cannabis, cocaine, opioids and sedatives), further assessment was made of whether estimated effects varied by location (NYC or not NYC), sex (female or male), age group (0–24 years, 25–44 years, 45–64 years or 65+ years), or by SVI tertile (low vulnerability to high vulnerability, 1 to 3), by conducting stratified analyses, using the same model as described above.

Unless stated otherwise, results are presented as cumulative percentage change in hospital visit rates were each of the lag days (0 to 6 days before) at the quoted temperature (e.g., the 75th percentile; 18.8 °C (65.8 °F)) relative to −30.1 °C (−22.2 °F), the New York State daily minimal temperature throughout the study period, appropriate for case crossover model output32. Statistical analyses were conducted using the R Statistical Software, version 4.1.137, and dlnm, version 2.4.238.

Sensitivity analyses

The sensitivity of the results to potential confounding by relative humidity was assessed by removing the relative humidity terms from the models.

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Portfolio Reporting Summary linked to this article.