Health
Positive news? As COVID wave ebbs, experts eye what’s ahead | MUSC
The COVID-19 test pictured at the top of this story was taken by a Charleston woman who came down with the virus right after a great vacation. More than a week later, she’s still testing positive.
She didn’t have to go to the hospital. But she did have to miss work and feel pretty rotten for a while. That’s the experience a lot of people who get COVID these days have. They don’t feel great for a few days, but then they recover.
It’s a reminder that the COVID landscape has changed. Far fewer people who get the virus get dangerously ill from it than in the past. But lots of people are still getting it. And about 5% to 10% of them have lingering symptoms for three months or longer, which is known as long COVID.
There are also concerns that we may have a wave of respiratory illnesses as the weather cools off and people spend more time together inside, said Michael Sweat, Ph.D. He leads the Medical University of South Carolina’s COVID tracking team. “People are kind of on alert right now because last year, it hit in October with a dramatic increase in transmission occurring.”
“It” was an increase in influenza-like illnesses, based on people reporting symptoms, such as a fever and a cough or a sore throat. The wave occurred earlier than in previous years. “Some of it was COVID. Some of it was flu, some was RSV. Some of it could be something else, in fact. But that’s why people are a little worried.”
COVID changes
However, there is positive news for now on the COVID front. First, case numbers are trending down in the Charleston area and across the country. About a dozen people are hospitalized with COVID in all of MUSC Health’s hospitals combined. And COVID-19 concentration in wastewater in the Charleston area dropped 22% in the latest weekly update from Sweat’s team.
Second, you can order COVID self-tests from the federal government again. Sweat said it’s a good idea to take advantage of that.
“I think it’s super important to have some on hand because it helps you know whether to isolate and not spread it to others. Also, if you’re eligible, or if it’s recommended, you should talk to your doctor if you test positive right away because the medication Paxlovid is very effective at stopping serious illness and mortality, but it has to be taken within five days of getting symptoms. And by the way, it’s also likely effective at stopping transmission.”
Third, your old COVID tests may still be good. Don’t toss them out before checking to see if their expiration dates have been extended, Sweat said. You can find that information on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.
And fourth: New COVID booster shots have hit the market. Sweat, a professor in the MUSC College of Medicine, adjunct professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and former research scientist with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, encouraged people to get them. “I think within short order, they’re going to be widely available.”
Only about 20% of the people eligible got the previous COVID booster, Sweat said. “The new vaccine, I think, is really good. The data has shown that it’s quite effective.”
He also said it can keep people from getting long COVID. There’s some interesting news on that aspect of the coronavirus. Scientists recently announced that they’ve found differences in the blood of people with long COVID compared with people who don’t have the condition. The hope is that their research will help lead to a test to diagnose long COVID in the future.
Other respiratory risks
Sweat and his fellow virus trackers are keeping an eye on some other viruses as well. That includes the flu and RSV.
Flu
Seven people were admitted to MUSC Health hospitals with the flu last week, up from one the previous week. You can get weekly updates on the flu from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
RSV
Meanwhile, Sweat said RSV case numbers are flat – for now. “But RSV was unusually bad last year.” So bad, that at one point, the division chief of Pediatric Critical Care at MUSC Children’s Health said the state was “drowning in RSV.”
Will this year be different? That’s unclear. But a recent report from the CDC noted that in the Southeast, there have already been increases in RSV infections.
There is one key difference from last year: We have new tools to fight RSV. The Food and Drug Administration and CDC recently approved RSV vaccines for people ages 60 and up and pregnant women between 32- and 36-weeks’ gestation.
There is also a new RSV monoclonal antibody for babies that can be lifesaving. Babies can have serious and sometimes deadly RSV infections. With the antibody, they get a single injection of a medication that provides antibodies to protect them for up to six months – enough to cover the RSV season.
Sweat hopes that everyone will have an RSV vaccine option soon. “I have a feeling eventually this will get more opened, more inclusive, in terms of its availability and approvals. I’m sure they did a complicated risk benefit analysis and cost. I think the cost probably has a lot to do with that. That’ll probably come down over time.”
|
Sources
2/ https://web.musc.edu/about/news-center/2023/09/26/positive-news-as-covid-wave-ebbs-experts-eye-whats-ahead
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- In historic move, Biden joins autoworkers’ picket line
- Positive news? As COVID wave ebbs, experts eye what’s ahead | MUSC
- Migration ‘existential challenge’ says Home Secretary Braverman
- Shuttle crashes head-on into school bus
- The alligator was spotted clutching a lower torso in its jaws. #Shorts #Florida #BBCNews
- ‘Feminist approach’ to cancer could save lives of 800,000 women a year | Cancer
- Black student suspended for dreadlocks sues governor
- Acosta challenges hardline Republican on impact of shutdown. Hear his response
- Around 1 in 100 US children have had long COVID
- Niger coup: France to end all military cooperation with Niger – BBC News
- Ground-breaking research series on health benefits of the arts
- Thousands flee Nagorno-Karabakh