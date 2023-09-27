Experts Say Now Is the Time for Kids to Get COVID Vaccines

Sept. 26, 2023 — Fall is here, schools are back in session, and pumpkin spice is in the air. So is the annual reminder to parents to ensure their children’s respiratory infection vaccinations are up to date, especially against the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). This year, too, the CDC recommends an updated COVID-19 shot for everyone ages 6 months and older.

The new recommendations are that children 5 and older receive at least one dose of the updated Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and those 6 months to 4 years get two doses of either vaccine (with one of the doses being the updated shot).

This year’s jabs are slightly different from prior COVID vaccines. Not only do they target a specific mutation of the virus called XBB.1.5 and its related variants, but they are also expected to provide protection against strains linked to an uptick in cases and hospitalizations over the summer.

Still, more than half of U.S. children between the ages of 6 months and 17 years have not received a first COVID-19 shot, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. What’s more, concerns – often misguided– about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines and the potential for long-term side effects in children and adolescents – like an inflamed heart muscle (myocarditis) or multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C, a severe immune response that affects multiple organs) – continue to impact parents’ and caregivers’ choice whether to vaccinate their children or not.