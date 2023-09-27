COVID-19 Pandemic and still evolving unending uncertainties: Now possibly an occupational disease

Dear Editor

This Author resists seemingly being drained and exhausted continuously drawing attention to the ‘Evolving Unending Uncertainties’ characterizing the ‘Unprecedented Devastating 21st Century Scourge’: The ‘COVID-19 Pandemic’. The recent ‘Communication’[1] suggesting that ‘COVID-19 Pandemic’ may be considered and disposed as an ‘Occupational Disease’ is worthy of note as it is exciting and intriguing. Several previous ‘Communications’[2-21] by this Author allude to this ‘Uncomplimentary Attribute’ of the ‘Characterization by Continuously Evolving Unending Uncertainties’ which portends ominous possibilities for ‘Successful Global COVID-19 Pandemic Control’. The recent ‘Communication’[1] suggests the possibility of disposing ‘COVID-19 Pandemic’ and ‘Long Covid’ as ‘Occupational Diseases’ re: Professionals working long hours with inadequate Personal Protective Equipment in poorly ventilated rooms[22]. It is reported that data concerning the death of Professionals from ‘Covid-19 Pandemic’ and ‘Long Covid’ are even more persuasive[23-25]. ‘Occupational Diseases’ are ‘Health Conditions or Disorders (e.g., cancer, musculoskeletal disorders, post-traumatic stress, etc.) that are caused by the Work Environment or Activities related to Work or Health Conditions or Disorders that occur among a Group of People with Similar Occupational Exposures at a Higher Frequency than the Rest of the Population’[26] and the commonest ‘Occupational Diseases’ are in the Health Sector are Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C, HIV/ AIDS and Respiratory Infections (Coronaviruses, Influenza)[27]; SARS-CoV-2 is a Coronavirus.

The European Commission last year 2022 reportedly recommended that ‘COVID-19 Pandemic’ be regarded as ‘Occupational Disease’ in ‘Health and Social Care Services’[28] but Government has reportedly consistently resisted this recommendation. It Is reportedly suggested that the ‘Issue of Legal Liability’ may be the bothersome determinant so that ‘Government is not held responsible for the affliction with ’Occupational Illnesses’ of a multitude of Engaged Personnel’[1]. The UK Office for National Statistics reportedly released data indicating about 2million citizens were afflicted with ‘Long Covid’ equating to about 3% of the population and that about 5% of the UK Health Workforce reportedly had ‘Long Covid’[1].

The WHO also reportedly indicated that about 17million people in Europe experience ‘Long Covid’ during the first 2 years of ‘COVID-19 Pandemic’[29]. A ‘Swiss Report’ also reportedly indicated that about 19% of infected persons had persisting symptoms at 1 year after infection while about 17% had persisting symptoms after 2 years[30,31]. ‘Policy Failures’ were also reportedly held accountable for most ‘Avoidable COVID-19 Pandemic Deaths’[32] as also reportedly was ‘Shortfall in Funding Science’[33].

With WHO ‘Ending Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) Declaration’, critical surveillance was scaled down in several places with ‘Data NOW lacking to Guide Current Interventions’ as with the National Statistics Covid Surveillance reportedly reduced since March 2023 [34]. It is reportedly suggested that ‘Political Convenient Information Vacuum’ and ‘Lack of Surveillance on COVID-19 Pandemic’/ ‘Ban on COVID-19 Pandemic Data’ result in yearning for ‘COVID-19 Pandemic Information and Data’1 failing which ‘COVID-19 Infodemic’ fills in the ‘Vacuum’ as ‘Nature Abhors Vacuum’.

Government is reportedly resisting ‘New Regulations on Patient-facing Roles’[35-37]. Right to Health is reportedly recognized internationally as Human Right[38]. The British Legal System reportedly ‘Limits and Controls Human Rights’ instead of ‘Protecting Citizens and among Overstretched Workforce’[39-41].

This brief ‘Communication’, once again, is a modest ‘Contribution’ to the ‘Continuously Evolving Unending Uncertainties’ encapsulating and characterizing the ‘COVID-19 Pandemic’ with particular focus on the imperative to recognize ‘COVID-19 Pandemic’ and ‘Long Covid’ as ‘Occupational Diseases’.

REFERENCES

Professor Charles Osayande Eregie,

MBBS, FWACP, FMCPaed, FRCPCH (UK), Cert. ORT (Oxford), MSc (Religious Education), FAMedS, FIPMD, FIMC, CMC, CMS

Professor of Child Health and Neonatology, Institute of Child Health, University of Benin, PMB 1154, Benin City, 300001, Nigeria.

Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, PMB 1111, Benin City, 300001, Nigeria.

UNICEF-Trained BFHI Master Trainer,

ICDC-Trained in Code Implementation,

*No competing interests