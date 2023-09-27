Health
Doctors work to ‘make up for lost ground’ from cancer screenings that were missed, delayed during pandemic
CNN
—
Cancer experts are warning that it “might be some time” before cancer services return to levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic, but it’s important to “make up for lost ground.”
In a new report, researchers detail the drop in cancer screenings and subsequent diagnoses that occurred in the United States during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, and indicate that the data trigger concerns about cancer outcomes in the coming years.
The report, published Wednesday in the journal Cancer, provides more evidence that in the first calendar year of the Covid-19 pandemic, there were significant declines in the number of newly diagnosed cases of six major cancers: colorectal, female breast, lung, pancreas, prostate and thyroid. Those declines can be attributed to many people canceling or postponing cancer screenings while staying home during the pandemic, which can subsequently delay a diagnosis or care.
“Suspension of cancer‐related procedures has created a backlog of health services, such as increasing wait times for cancer surgery,” researchers from the National Cancer Institute, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Cancer Society and other US institutions wrote in the new report.
“Despite the Biden administration’s plan to declare the public health emergency over on May 11, 2023, it might be some time before cancer services return to prepandemic volumes,” the researchers wrote.
At the beginning of the pandemic, nearly 10 million cancer screenings were estimated to have been missed, said Dr. Lisa Richardson, director of the CDC’s Division of Cancer Prevention and Control.
“But now it’s time for you to come back in to get these things done,” Richardson said about the importance of resuming routine health care, including cancer screenings. “Cancer doesn’t wait, neither should you.”
She added that even with a return to prepandemic levels of people completing screenings and other cancer services, those nearly 10 million people who missed screenings previously still need to be “caught up.”
When that happens, “what we might see is that there are actually more cases of cancer, because people caught up,” she said “But it’s not truly an increase. It’s just a catch up of what was there that we didn’t diagnose during 2020.”
For the new report, the researchers analyzed data on new cancer diagnoses that were reported between 2015 and 2020. The data came from the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries.
Also, the researchers modeled how many cancer diagnoses typically would have been expected for those given years. They found that in 2020, there were fewer newly diagnosed cases than expected and April of that year had the “sharpest decrease in cases” compared with previous years, most likely because of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the study.
The data showed that the volume of pathology reports decreased during that time as well in early 2020. Pathology reports are used by medical providers to determine a diagnosis or treatment plan for specific conditions, such as cancer.
“We are deeply concerned about the implications of delayed diagnosis, which is typically associated with more aggressive disease and worse outcomes,” Karen Knudsen, chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society, said in a news release. “It is imperative to ensure that we make up for lost ground on finding cancers early, and thereby maximize opportunities for effective treatment and survival.”
In the data, the researchers found some differences by age in newly diagnosed cancers. For colorectal, breast and prostate cases, the researchers found there were fewer diagnosed cases than expected among people 40 and older but not among people younger than 40.
“We don’t generally screen people under the age of 40, and I think that’s the main reason why we don’t see any changes there,” Richardson said.
Overall, the data showed that reported cases decreased abruptly starting in March 2020 and became most pronounced in April before improving minimally in May.
“Subsequently, for most cancer types, the deficit decreased in June and generally was not measurable in the second half of 2020. Furthermore, we report some evidence of a rebound effect for certain cancer types, although the rebound did not offset the deficit in the first one half of the year,” the researchers wrote in their study.
The report’s findings align with previous studies indicating significant decreases in the prevalence of cancer screenings during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the importance of now resuming screenings as well as routine care.
A previous study from the American Cancer Society, released in February, found that between 2019 and 2021, the overall prevalence of eligible adults who completed screening in the previous year fell 6% for breast cancer, 15% for cervical cancer and 10% for prostate cancer.
But more recently, it appears that people are starting to return to routine screenings at rates seen before the pandemic, according to separate data published in February in the journal Epic Research, which is owned by the health care software company Epic.
“As screening rates returned to normal from the drop we previously reported, rates of cancer diagnosis returned to normal as well,” Dr. Chris Alban, a clinical informaticist at Epic Research, wrote in an email in February.
“We haven’t seen evidence that the screenings missed during the pandemic resulted in worsened patient outcomes, though we plan to monitor this trend to see whether it holds over time,” he said. “The recommended intervals between screenings for a given cancer can be several years, so evidence of advanced cancers can take a long time to appear.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/27/health/missed-cancer-screenings/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Doctors work to ‘make up for lost ground’ from cancer screenings that were missed, delayed during pandemic
- COVID-19 Pandemic and still evolving unending uncertainties: Now possibly an occupational disease
- Azerbaijan: More than 40,000 refugees flee to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh – BBC News
- UKHSA supports Caribbean Public Health Agency with sequencing equipment
- More than 100 killed in wedding fire in northern Iraq – BBC News
- Chess grandmaster denies using sex toy to cheat
- Date, Theme, History, Significance And More
- DanTDM speaks to the BBC about going from shy schoolboy to YouTube star #DanTDM #BBCNews
- Would you go to university to be an influencer?
- Keeping it in check | McLaren Health Care News
- Have you met Solomon Reed in Night City yet? #Shorts #Cyberpunk2077 #BBCNews
- Is migration creating ‘fortress’ Europe?