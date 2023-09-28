Health
New poll suggests majority of Canadians in favour of lowering breast cancer screening age
A majority of Canadians support lowering the age for regular breast cancer screenings from age 50 to 40, a new survey by the non-profit organization Breast Cancer Canada and the Angus Reid Institute suggests.
The study comes as the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care, an organization created by the federal government to develop clinical practice guidelines, is set to announce updated guidelines on breast cancer screenings this fall.
The task force currently recommends screenings for women aged 50 to 69 every two to three years.
However, in June, it announced it would expedite its scheduled review of the guidelines after the U.S. Preventive Service Task Force issued a draft recommendation in May that screenings begin at age 40.
The Breast Cancer Canada and Angus Reid survey asked 1,510 Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum in August about lowering the breast cancer screening age, whether Canada should gather more race-based health data and whether they would be interested in sharing health challenges if it would improve care for others.
It found that 89 per cent of those surveyed said breast cancer screenings should begin under the age of 50.
The survey also found that 79 per cent believe Canada should be collecting race-based data on cancer screening rates to address barriers to accessing care. Eighty per cent reported they “wish their experiences with health challenges” could be used to inform research to help others, according to the news release from the non-profit.
Breast Cancer Canada has also launched a breast cancer registry that will track first-person experiences of people with breast cancer for the next decade.
The amount of support for lowering the age for screening was higher than anticipated, said Kimberly Carson, the CEO of Breast Cancer Canada.
“What the public would like to see is better access to screenings and detection. The sooner we can detect it, the easier the treatment becomes. And I think that message is received, the public knows that,” she said.
Current guidelines are outdated, says physician
The Canadian task force relies on guidelines created in 2018. It cites concerns about overdiagnosis when patients are screened at a younger age, and concerns about false positives.
However, the data the task force has used to create those guidelines is decades old, and does not take into account for differences in when the disease manifests in people of colour, said Dr. Toni Zhong, the director of the breast reconstruction program at the Universal Health Network in Toronto, who is not involved in the study.
“So relying on data that’s 20 to 30 years old, not only are they unreliable for patients, I don’t think they serve our current population well,” she said.
The U.S. Preventive Service Task Force says on its website that Black women are 40 per cent more likely to die from breast cancer than White women, and that ensuring Black women are screened at 40 is an “important first step.”
There are a lack of studies in Canada on Black women and breast and cervical cancer rates, as Canada does not routinely track race-based health data, a 2019 study by physicians at the University of Toronto found.
Zhong said she hopes the Canadian task force comes up with renewed guidelines that lower the screening age.
One in every eight Canadian women are expected to develop breast cancer, and one in 33 will die from it, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Cancer survivor says her doctor didn’t want to test her
Zhong said she’s glad to see a survey spark a discussion around lowering the screening age.
“I don’t think anyone can be too young to have breast cancer,” she said.
In her practice, she said she’s seen too many younger women be dismissed despite having lumps, only to be later diagnosed with cancer.
That’s the experience Robyn Goldman said she had with her family physician when she made an appointment over two years ago regarding a lump in her breast, she said.
Goldman, who was in her early 30s, said her doctor told her a mammogram wasn’t necessary due to her age.
“The response that I got was, ‘You’re young, you’re healthy, you have no family history of breast cancer. You just have dense breasts’,” she said. But Goldman, who lives in Toronto, said she noticed the lump didn’t feel like the rest of her breast tissue.
She ended up going to the emergency room to be examined. Goldman was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 33, in October 2021. She has triple negative breast cancer, Stage 1,which is a type of breast cancer that lacks receptors and means there are fewer effective paths to treatment. It’s known to be more aggressive as it spreads fast, according to the American Cancer Society.
Goldman joined Breast Cancer Canada’s campaign for lowering the age for screening, because she doesn’t want someone else to have to convince their doctor they need a screening, she said.
“Part of me is very angry.” she said. “If I would have waited, not only until I was 40, but to the standard 50, my outcome would have been different. I wouldn’t be here.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/breast-cancer-canada-screening-age-40-1.6980587
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New poll suggests majority of Canadians in favour of lowering breast cancer screening age
- Travis King in US custody after being expelled by North Korea – BBC News
- Which of these was made with AI?
- COVID-19 third leading cause of death in Australia in 2022
- Hollywood writers agree to end strike after studio deal – BBC News
- How to Get a Better Night’s Sleep
- Rosebank: largest untapped UK oil field approved for drilling
- Thai anti-royal activist jailed for insulting the monarchy – BBC News
- Joining a Global Fight: Students, Faculty Work To Find Ebola, Anthrax Treatment
- Rosebank: UK’s largest untapped oil field approved for development
- Russia bids to rejoin UN’s Human Rights council – BBC News
- This fall’s COVID vaccines aren’t always easy to get or get insurance to cover : Shots