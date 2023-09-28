A novel coagulation-related lncRNA predicts the prognosis and immune of clear cell renal cell carcinoma





Jonasch, E., Gao, J. & Rathmell, W. K. Renal cell carcinoma. BMJ 349, 25 (2014). Capitanio, U. & Montorsi, F. Renal cancer. Lancet 387(10021), 894–906 (2016). Barata, P. C. & Rini, B. I. Treatment of renal cell carcinoma: Current status and future directions. CA Cancer J. Clin. 67(6), 507–524 (2017). John, A., Gorzelanny, C., Bauer, A. T., Schneider, S. W. & Bolenz, C. Role of the Coagulation system in genitourinary cancers: Review. Clin. Genitourin. Cancer 1558–7673(17), 302100 (2018). Timp, J. F., Braekkan, S. K., Versteeg, H. H. & Cannegieter, S. C. Epidemiology of cancer-associated venous thrombosis. Blood 122(10), 1712–1723 (2013). Choi, J. W. et al. Urokinase exerts antimetastatic effects by dissociating clusters of circulating tumor cells. Cancer Res. 75(21), 4474–4482 (2015). Xing, C., Sun, S.-G., Yue, Z.-Q. & Bai, F. Role of lncRNA LUCAT1 in cancer. Biomed. Pharmacother. 134, 111158 (2021). Li, Z., Li, Y., Zhong, W. & Huang, P. m6A-related lncRNA to develop prognostic signature and predict the immune landscape in bladder cancer. J. Oncol. 25, 7488188 (2021). Song, B. et al. Characterization of coagulation-related gene signature to predict prognosis and tumor immune microenvironment in skin cutaneous melanoma. Front. Oncol. 12, 975255 (2022). Zhang, Y., Qin, W., Zhang, W., Qin, Y. & Zhou, Y. L. Guidelines on lung adenocarcinoma prognosis based on immuno-glycolysis-related genes. Clin. Transl. Oncol. 25(4), 959–975 (2023). Silva, D. D. O., Noronha, J. A. P., Silva, V. D. & Carvalhal, G. F. Increased tissue factor expression is an independent predictor of mortality in clear cell carcinoma of the kidney. Int. Braz. J. Urol. 40(4), 499–506 (2014). Tsimafeyeu, I. V., Demidov, L. V., Madzhuga, A. V., Somonova, O. V. & Yelizarova, A. L. Hypercoagulability as a prognostic factor for survival in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. J. Exp. Clin. Cancer Res. 28(1), 30 (2009). Xiao, B. et al. Correlation between coagulation function, tumor stage and metastasis in patients with renal cell carcinoma: A retrospective study. Chin. Med. J. 124(8), 1205–1208 (2011). Lv, B. et al. Immunotherapy: Reshape the tumor immune microenvironment. Front. Immunol. 13, 844142 (2022). Budi, H. S. & Farhood, B. Targeting oral tumor microenvironment for effective therapy. Cancer Cell Int. 23(1), 101 (2023). Mehraj, U. et al. The tumor microenvironment as driver of stemness and therapeutic resistance in breast cancer: New challenges and therapeutic opportunities. Cell Oncol. (Dordr). 44(6), 1209–1229 (2021). Tang, T. et al. Advantages of targeting the tumor immune microenvironment over blocking immune checkpoint in cancer immunotherapy. Signal Transduct Target Ther. 6(1), 72 (2021). Sharma, P., Hu-Lieskovan, S., Wargo, J. A. & Ribas, A. Primary, adaptive, and acquired resistance to cancer immunotherapy. Cell 168(4), 707–723 (2017). Zhang, Y. & Zheng, J. Functions of immune checkpoint molecules beyond immune evasion. Regul. Cancer Immune Checkpoints 25, 201–226 (2020). Díaz-Montero, C. M., Rini, B. I. & Finke, J. H. The immunology of renal cell carcinoma. Nat. Rev. Nephrol. 16(12), 721–735 (2020). Mazza, C., Escudier, B. & Albiges, L. Nivolumab in renal cell carcinoma: Latest evidence and clinical potential. Therap. Adv. Med. Oncol. 9(3), 171–181 (2017). Bagchi, S., Yuan, R. & Engleman, E. G. Immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of cancer: Clinical imp act and mechanisms of response and resistance. Annu. Rev. Pathol. 16, 223–249 (2021). Xie, Y. et al. SETD2 loss perturbs the kidney cancer epigenetic landscape to promote metastasis and engenders actionable dependencies on histone chaperone complexes. Nat. Cancer 3(2), 188–202 (2022). Nishikawa, H. et al. BRCA1-associated protein 1 interferes with BRCA1/BARD1 RING heterodimer activity. Cancer Res. 69(1), 111–119 (2009). Louie, B. H. & Kurzrock, R. BAP1: Not just a BRCA1-associated protein. Cancer Treat. Rev. 90, 102091 (2020). Xue, W. et al. miRNA-based signature associated with tumor mutational burden in colon adenocarcinoma. Front. Oncol. 11, 634841 (2021). Xue, W. et al. A novel prognostic index of stomach adenocarcinoma based on immunogenomic landscape analysis and immunotherapy options. Exp. Mol. Pathol. 128, 104832 (2022). McGrail, D. J. et al. High tumor mutation burden fails to predict immune checkpoint blockade response across all cancer types. Ann. Oncol. 32(5), 661–672 (2021). Samstein, R. M. et al. Tumor mutational load predicts survival after immunotherapy across multiple cancer types. Nat. Genet. 51(2), 202–206 (2019). Jardim, D. L., Goodman, A., de Melo, G. D. & Kurzrock, R. The challenges of tumor mutational burden as an immunotherapy biomarker. Cancer Cell 39(2), 154–173 (2021). Strumberg, D. Sorafenib for the treatment of renal cancer. Expert Opin. Pharmacother. 13(3), 407–419 (2012). Motzer, R. J. et al. Pazopanib versus sunitinib in metastatic renal-cell carcinoma. N. Engl. J. Med. 369(8), 722–731 (2013).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-43065-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos