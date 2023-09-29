Study design and participants

This was a first-in-human phase 1-2a dose-escalation, randomized, double-blinded, active-comparator controlled clinical trial conducted at two centers in Catalonia, Spain (Hospital Clínic de Barcelona in Barcelona city and Hospital Universitari Dr Josep Trueta in Girona city) to evaluate safety and immunogenicity of a recombinant protein RBD fusion heterodimer vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. Trial screenings started on August 16, 2021, and the study follow-up was completed 48 weeks after the last vaccine dose. The HIPRA-HH-1 study was approved by the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Products (AEMPS) and the Research Ethics Committee (REC) of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona and was overseen by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).

Eligible participants were healthy women and men adults 18–39 years of age, willing to avoid receiving any other vaccine within 4 weeks before and after each vaccine dose administered in the trial and with a body mass index between 18 and 40 kg/m2 at screening. The age range limitation was recommended by the REC given that, when the study was evaluated, other approved COVID-19 vaccines were easily available in Catalonia for anyone ≥40 years old. Participants were recruited through advertising on the site’s website and social media. Subject recruitment material was reviewed and approved by the REC. At screening, all volunteers were tested for IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 as evidence of previous infection and a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test was used to assess acute infections. Participants with any positive test were excluded along with participants recently exposed to persons with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection. Female participants of childbearing potential and men had to agree to use highly effective methods of contraception. The participant’s medical history was assessed by the study investigators in addition to reviewing clinical and laboratory findings from tests at screening following the study protocol. All participants provided written informed consent before enrollment in the trial.

Randomization and masking

Participants were allocated to the 3-dose escalation cohorts according to the order that they had been preselected considering the laboratory results and subject availability. The cohorts were composed as follows: Cohort 1 PHH-1V 10 µg n = 5, control vaccine n = 1; Cohort 2: PHH-1V 20 µg n = 10, control vaccine n = 2; Cohort 3 PHH-1V 40 µg n = 10, control vaccine n = 2. Each cohort had a safety sentinel individual that received the study vaccine of the corresponding dose. Except for sentinels, all participants at each dose cohort were randomly allocated to study vaccine or control vaccine in a 5:1 allocation scheme. A centralized computer-generated randomization was used, and a study independent statistician generated these randomization codes by means of the PROC PLAN of the SAS® system. Randomization was centralized through the electronic Case Report Form (eCRF) created using the Elsevier Macro® system. This system is regulatory compliant (ICH GCP and FDA 21 CFR Part11). Study investigators and participants were both blinded, only study staff responsible for preparing and administering the vaccine were unblinded and were not involved in assessment of study data. Syringes were masked using opaque labels since study and control vaccines were visually different.

Study vaccine

Initially, the study vaccine was based on sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 strain first detected in Wuhan, but due to the rapid spread of new Variants of Concern (VOCs) around the world, the sponsor decided to develop a new antigen candidate, based on the same Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cells platform technology, considering variants B.1.351 and B.1.1.7. This new candidate also elicited a cross-reactive response and neutralization against heterologous pseudoviruses Wuhan strain, P.1 and B.1.617.2 in pre-clinical studies14. Different adjuvants, alone or combined, were assayed. Based on non-clinical studies, the oil-in-water emulsion adjuvant SQBA was selected. Study vaccines were packed as single vials with 0.5 ml emulsion ready to use and were stored at 2–8 °C. Due to AEMPS and REC recommendations we included a comparator control group, only considering safety assessment. This comparator group was an approved mRNA vaccine, BNT162b2, and its selection was made considering the similar posology32. The study vaccine was developed and provided by HIPRA (Amer, Girona, Spain) and as Sponsor, was involved in the trial design, data collection, data analysis, data interpretation, contributed to drafting the manuscript and other activities pertaining to its role as defined by the International Council for Harmonization (ICH) E6(R2) guideline for Good Clinical Practice33.

Study endpoints

The primary endpoint was safety and tolerability of study vaccine, and it was assessed as solicited local and systemic reactogenicity adverse events within 7 days following each vaccination and unsolicited local and systemic reactogenicity adverse events within 28 days following each vaccination. Changes in safety laboratory parameters at 7 days following each vaccination were assessed as a secondary safety endpoint. Serious Adverse Events (SAE), Adverse Events of Special Interest (AESI) and Medically Attended Adverse Events (MAAE) were monitored throughout the study duration. Secondary endpoints related to immunogenicity were defined as antibody neutralization measured as IC50 or ID50 and expressed as Geometric Mean Titers (GMT) and Geometric Mean Fold Rise (GMFR) from baseline to 21 days and 35 days after first vaccination and 12 weeks (12 W), 24 weeks (24 W), and 48 weeks (48 W) after the second vaccine dose; binding antibodies titer measured as GMT and GMFR from baseline to 21 days and 35 days after first vaccination and 12 W, 24 W and 48 W after the second vaccine dose; and T-cell mediated response measured by an Interferon gamma Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Spot assay (IFN-γ ELISpot) and Intracellular Cytokine Staining (ICS) at baseline and 35 days after first vaccination. See study timeline in Fig. 5. Exploratory immunogenicity endpoints were T-cell mediated response by ELISpot 21 days after first vaccination and 12 W and 24 W after the second vaccine dose; and seroconversion. Seroconversion was defined in two ways: as ≥4-fold change in binding antibody titer and a titer above 0.8 U/mL from baseline to 21 days and 35 days after the first vaccination. Other exploratory endpoints related to immunogenicity and to COVID-19 cases were assessed.

Fig. 5: Dose-selection flow-chart. Sentinel subjects and subsequent 6 participants in each cohort (5 in the first cohort) will be closely observed on site during 2 h after the first dose. All other participants and all second vaccinations will be monitored on site during 1 h after vaccination. *Assessments by the IRC review (Internal Review Committee). **Assessments by the DSMB review (Data and Safety Monitoring Board).

Study interventions

All vaccines were administered as a single intramuscular injection into the deltoid muscle at days 0 and 21. Each sentinel individual in each dose cohort was monitored by phone for 24 and 48 h after the first administration. Early safety data from sentinels was reviewed by an Internal Review Committee (IRC) before including the remaining participants of each group. Further participants in the same cohort were randomized to receive either study vaccine or control vaccine and were distributed in small groups of five-to-six participants per day and safety data was monitored for 24 h. After 48–72 h of the last vaccine administered in each dose cohort, DSMB assessed if any clinically significant adverse events occurred and if no halting rules were met, study vaccine dose was escalated. All participants were observed for at least 60 min after each vaccine dose on site. Participants from the same cohort received the vaccine with an interval of 60 min between them. See dose escalation flow chart in Fig. 6.

Fig. 6: Study design: timeline and interventions. In gray the screening period, in light blue the primary safety endpoint assessment period, arrows in yellow represent vaccine administration; in dark blue the secondary endpoint assessment period and arrows in dark blue represent blood extractions for safety and immunogenicity assessments.

During the first 7 days after each vaccination, any solicited local and systemic AE were self-reported by participants daily on the diary cards and verified by the investigator during the scheduled visit. Solicited local AE included pain, tenderness, erythema, and swelling; and solicited systemic AE included fever, nausea/vomiting, diarrhoea, headache, fatigue, and myalgia. Unsolicited local and systemic AE occurring within the 28 days after each vaccination were reported by participants during scheduled follow-up visits or by any preferred method if occurring before. All unsolicited AE, SAE, AESI or MAAE were monitored throughout the study duration. Laboratory safety tests including routine blood and serum chemistry were done to assess any short- and long-term toxicity after vaccination. AE and changes in laboratory tests were assessed according to the Guidance for Industry, Toxicity Grading Scale for Healthy Adult and Adolescent Volunteers Enrolled in Preventive Vaccine Clinical Trials by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, FDA, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (September 2007). Blood samples for safety assessment were collected at screening, 7 and 28 days after each vaccine dose and at 12 W, 24 W and 48 W after the second vaccine dose. To assess the immunogenicity, blood samples were collected at screening, 21 and 35 days after the first vaccine dose and 12 W, 24 W and 48 W after the second vaccination. See study timeline in Fig. 2.

Immunogenicity assessments

Binding antibodies

The in vitro quantitative determination of binding antibodies (including IgG) against RBD was assessed by the percentage of subjects having a ≥4-fold increase in the binding antibodies using the Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 immunoassay (Roche Diagnostics GmbH, D-68305 Manheim). The assay used a recombinant protein representing the RBD in a double-antigen sandwich assay format, which favors detection of high affinity antibodies against this SARS-CoV-2 and expressed as the GMT.

Neutralizing antibodies

The neutralization titer of serum samples against the alpha, beta, gamma, and delta variants were determined by inhibitory dilution 50 (ID50) by a Pseudovirion-Based Neutralization Assay (PBNA) and reported as reciprocal dilution for each individual sample and GMT for treatment group comparison. The assay was performed at IrsiCaixa AIDS Research Institute (Badalona, Spain), using an HIV based Luciferase reporter pseudovirus pseudotyped with SARS-CoV-2 S protein. Pseudoviruses were generated as described previously34,35. For the neutralization assay, 200 TCID50 of pseudovirus supernatant was preincubated with serial dilutions of the heat-inactivated serum samples for 45 min at 37 °C and then added onto Human ACE2 overexpressing HEK293T cells. After 48 h, cells were lysed with britelite plus luciferase reagent (PerkinElmer, Waltham, MA, USA). Luminescence was measured for 0.2 s with an EnSight multimode plate reader (PerkinElmer). The neutralization capacity of the serum samples was calculated by comparing the relative light units (RLUs) calculated from infected cells treated with each serum to the max RLUs (maximal infectivity calculated from untreated infected cells) and min RLUs (minimal infectivity calculated from uninfected cells) and expressed as the neutralization percentage: Neutralization (%) = (RLUmax–RLU)/(RLUmax–RLUmin) *100. ID50 were calculated by plotting and fitting neutralization values and the log of serum dilution to a 4-parameters equation in Prism 9.0.2 (GraphPad Software, USA).

A validated virus neutralization assay (VNA) was performed using an Alpha SARS-CoV-2 isolate sequenced and deposited in GISAID (ID: EPI_ISL_1663569). Viral-induced cytopathic effect of this VOC preincubated with serial dilutions of serum from vaccinated individuals was measured on Vero E6 cells using the CellTiter Glo Luciferase Cell Viability Assay (Promega). Reciprocal dilutions inhibiting 50% of viral cytopathic effect were calculated as described above. (Detailed methods can be seen in Supplementary Methods 1).

Cellular immune response

The T-cell mediated immune responses against the SARS-CoV-2 Spike glycoprotein were assessed on cryopreserved Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells (PBMC) by IFN-γ ELISpot and ICS. The cryopreserved PBMCs were thawed in RPMI complemented medium 20% FBS (R20) and then washed two times with RPMI 10% FBS (R10). Cells were counted and plated in a 96-wells round bottom plate using a total of 0.5 × 106 cells per well. Next, PBMCs were stimulated with six peptide pools of overlapping SARS-CoV-2 peptides, each encompassing the SARS-CoV-2 regions S (2 pools) and RBD (4 pools covering Wuhan-Hu-1, alpha, beta, and delta variants), specified below:

•SPIKE_SA: 194 peptides overlapping the S1-2016 to S1-2196 region of the Spike protein from the ancestral Wuhan-Hu-1 strain. •SPIKE_SB: 168 peptides overlapping the S1-2197 to S2-2377 region of the Spike protein from the ancestral Wuhan-Hu-1 strain. •RBD: 84 peptides overlapping the RBD region of the Spike protein (Wuhan-Hu-1 sequence). •RBD_B.1.1.7: 84 peptides overlapping the RBD region of the SARS-CoV-2 alpha variant. •RBD_B.1.351: 84 peptides overlapping the RBD region of the SARS-CoV-2 beta variant. •RBD_B.1617.2: 84 peptides overlapping the RBD region of the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant (this one only applies to ELISpot). PBMC were incubated at a final concentration of 2.5 μg/mL per individual peptide pool. CEF peptide pool (composed of 23 peptides, which are MHC class I-restricted T-cell epitopes from human Cytomegalovirus, Epstein Barr virus and Influenza virus in the concentration 2.0 µg/ml, Mabtech, DK) was also used as positive control. After overnight incubation, each well was washed 6 times with PBS and spot detection was accomplished by a two-step (biotinylated antibody/streptavidin-enzyme) antibody binding process; a 1 h room temperature incubation with biotin plus anti-human IFN-γ, wash 6 times with PBS followed by another 1 h incubation at room temperature with streptavidin. The wells were then incubated with developing solution, followed by 10 min at room temperature with 0.05% Tween 20 in PBS 1X and 6 washes with tap water. After drying upside down, ELISpots were read in the CTL reader system. T-cell responses analyzed by ELISpot were reported as the mean value of spot forming cells per 106 PBMC (SFC/106 PBMC) upon stimulation with each peptide pool, after subtraction of background. In parallel to the spot forming analysis, intracellular staining (ICS) was also performed with PBMC incubated with different peptide pools. Hence, the PBMC were incubated in the presence of 2 μg/mL of monoclonal antibodies against human CD28 (clone L293, BD Pharmingen, catalog number 340450) and CD49d (clone L25, BD Pharmingen, catalog number 340976) for 6 h. During the last 4 h of incubation, GolgiPlug (Brefeldin A, BD Cytofix/Cytoperm Plus, BD Bioscience, catalog number 555028) was added to block cytokine transport. After incubation, PBMC were washed with PBS 1X + 0.5% BSA + 0.1% sodium azide and incubated for 20 min with FcR Blocking Reagent (Milteny Biotec, catalog number 130-059-901, dilution 1:10), then washed and stained for 25 min with the Live/Dead probe (LIVE/DEAD fixable near IR, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog number L34975, dilution 1:1000) to discriminate dead cells as well as with surface antigens using the following antibodies: CD3 (SIK7, PerCP, BD Biosciences, catalog number 345766, dilution 1:20), CD4 (clone RPA-T4, BV421, BD Horizon, catalog number 562424, dilution 1:20), CD8 (clone SK1, BV510, BD Horizon, catalog number 563919, 1:40). Afterwards, cells were washed twice in PBS 1X + 0.5% BSA + 0.1% sodium azide, fixed and permeabilized with Fix/Perm kit (BD Cytofix/Cytoperm Plus, BD Biosciences, catalog number 555028) for intracellular cytokine staining. Cells were incubated again for 25 min with FcR Blocking Reagent (Milteny Biotec), washed, and stained with anti-human antibodies of IFN-γ (clone 27, APC, BD Pharmingen, catalog number 554707, dilution 1:20), IL-2 (clone 5344.111, PE, BD FastImmune, catalog number 340450, dilution 1:20) and IL-4 (clone 8D4-8, PECy7, BD Pharmingen, catalog number 560672, dilution 1:20). Finally, stained cells were washed twice with Perm/Wash 1X and fixed in formaldehyde 1%. Cytokine responses were background subtracted. All samples were acquired on BD FACSCanto II (BD Biosciences) flow cytometer and analyzed using FlowJoTM v.10 (10.0.7) software (Tree Star, Inc) using the gating strategy describe in Supplementary fig. 2. ICS assays included Th1/Th2 pathways (e.g., IL-2, IL-4, and IFN-γ) CD4+ and CD8 + T cell determinations using flow cytometry.

Statistical analysis

Main population analysis, since this Phase 1-2a clinical trial is not confirmatory, it is not possible to justify the sample size numerically in the usual terms of confirmatory trials.

However, the sample size seems reasonable in this exploratory context. With a sample size of n = 10 for each 20 µg or 40 µg dose cohort, the probability of observing at least one AE with a prevalence rate of ≥10% is 65.1%. In the 10 µg dose cohort, with a sample size of 10, this probability is 41.0%. For participants in all active groups, n = 25, this probability will be 92.8%. These calculations were performed with the nQuery Advisor program version 7.0. Endpoints related to the primary safety outcomes, number of solicited and unsolicited AEs described previously Endpoints related to the primary safety outcomes, number of solicited and unsolicited AEs described previously, as well binary variables related to the immunogenicity, proportion of seroconverted subjects, were described by a proportion and 95% Confidence Interval (95% CI) using exact binomial-based methods and the Clopper-Pearson method36. Quantitative results related to immunogenicity and T-cell measurements were analyzed, on previously log-transformed data, using restricted maximum likelihood (REML)-based repeated measures approach (MMRM: Mixed Models for Repeated Measurements). Analyses will include the fixed, categorical effects of group, visit, and group-by-visit interaction. A common unstructured structure was used to model the within-patient correlation. The Kenward-Roger approximation will be used to estimate denominator degrees of freedom37. Estimation of effects between and within group were assessed by the ratio and this 95% CI between geometric means. Since this is an exploratory Phase 1/2a trial with no formal interim analysis for early study termination, no alpha adjustments are needed to maintain the type-I error38. The statistical software used to analyze all data was SAS version 9.4 (SAS Institute Inc., Cary, NC).

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Research Reporting Summary linked to this article.