WHO advisers recommend switch back to trivalent flu vaccines





Before 2020, two influenza B lineages—Victoria and Yamagata—circulated widely across the globe and were notoriously difficult to predict for flu vaccine strain-selection purposes. The lineages were distinct and offered little cross-protection. In 2012, experts solved the problem by recommending the inclusion of both, which saw the arrival of quadrivalent (four-strain) vaccines. However, there haven’t been any confirmed detections of the Yamagata influenza B lineage since March 2020, and today the World Health Organization (WHO) flu vaccine strain-selection committee recommended switching back to trivalent (three-strain) vaccines that include two influenza A strains plus just the influenza B Victoria vaccine strain. The group met this week to recommend the strains to include in the Southern Hemisphere’s 2024 vaccines. They also looked at the latest zoonotic influenza viruses and picked two new candidate vaccine viruses for pandemic-preparedness purposes. New influenza A strains for Southern Hemisphere vaccines The experts recommended swapping out the 2009 H1N1 and H3N2 components in the Southern Hemisphere’s 2023 vaccine, with different vaccine virus strains for egg-based and cell-based vaccines. For egg-based vaccines in the coming year, they recommend including an H1N1 virus similar to influenza A/Victoria/4897/2022 and an H3N2 virus similar to A/Thailand/8/2022. And for cell-based vaccines, they recommend including an H1N1 virus similar to A/Wisconsin/67/2022 and an H3N2 virus similar to A/Massachusetts/18/2022. The recommendations are similar to the current Northern Hemisphere vaccine except for the cell-based H3N2 strain. For the trivalent B strain, they suggest a virus similar to B/Austria/1359417/2021 as the Victoria lineage strain, the same as for the current Northern Hemisphere vaccine. If companies make quadrivalent vaccines, the group suggested a Yamagata lineage B virus similar to B/Phuket/3073/2013, the same as the Northern Hemisphere vaccine recommendation. In a Q and A that accompanied today’s vaccine strain recommendations, the WHO said there have been no naturally occurring Yamagata lineage viruses confirmed since March 2020 and that it’s unlikely that they are circulating in people. “Therefore, it is the opinion of the WHO influenza vaccine composition advisory committee that the inclusion of B/Yamagata lineage antigens in influenza vaccines is no longer warranted,” they wrote. New pandemic-preparedness candidate vaccine viruses against H9N2, H3N2v When the advisory groups meet twice each year to recommend flu strains for the Northern and Southern Hemisphere flu seasons, they also assess the latest zoonotic influenza strains to see if any candidate vaccine seed strains are needed for pandemic preparedness. In a separate report, the group proposed two new candidate vaccine viruses, one targeting H9N2 that is similar to A/AnhuiTianjiaan/11086/2022. The other is a vaccine virus that targets variant H3N2 (H3N2v) and is similar to A/swine/Iowa/23TOSU0850/2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/influenza-vaccines/who-advisers-recommend-switch-back-trivalent-flu-vaccines The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos