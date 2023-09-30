Health
New Patch Inspired by Octopus Suckers Could Deliver Drugs Without Needles | Smart News
When delivering medications to patients, one of the most effective methods is direct injection into the bloodstream using a needle. But this can be an uncomfortable experience, especially for kids or adults with a fear of needles. While patients do have the option to take oral pills instead, drugs containing large molecules—such as those for diabetes—are not absorbed effectively this way.
Now, researchers from China and Switzerland have designed a needle-free alternative: a tiny, drug-filled cup that sticks to the inside of the cheek like an octopus sucker. The device is easily accessible, can be removed at any time and prevents saliva from dissolving the drug, which gets absorbed through the lining of the inner cheek, the team reports in a paper published Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
“Oral delivery really is kind of a holy grail,” Arturo Vegas, a chemist at Boston University who was not involved in the patch development, tells Annalisa Merelli of STAT News. “It’s still the preferred form of administration for patients […] which means higher compliance, better outcomes for the patient, less adverse effects overall.”
Usually, delivering drugs through the dense, inner cheek tissue is not very effective, according to a statement. But the suction cup stretches the cheek, creating a larger surface area for the drug to pass through.
To test the design, the team 3D printed their rubber, 1.1- by 0.6-centimeter suckers. They loaded each with the diabetes drug desmopressin and stuck them inside the cheeks of three beagles, which have a similar inner cheek lining to humans. For comparison, they also delivered the drug to beagles via a pill and via injection. After three hours, the team found that drug plasma concentrations in dogs with the patch were more than 150 times higher than in the dogs that took a tablet.
“We were really impressed by the level of absorption that we would get with such a simple system,” Jean-Christophe Leroux, a co-author of the study and researcher of drug formulation and delivery at ETH Zurich in Switzerland, tells Popular Science’s Jocelyn Solis-Moreira. However, the oral patches were less effective than drugs delivered via injection.
The team further tested the patches by filling them with the drug semaglutide, which has molecules four times larger than desmopressin does, reports Nature’s Miryam Naddaf. After 30 minutes, they found that beagles with the patch had a similar amount of semaglutide absorbed by the bloodstream as those that took a tablet, per the publication.
Finally, 40 healthy human volunteers self-applied water-filled patches to see how well they would stay on while talking, moving and rinsing their mouths. After 30 minutes, only five of the 40 patches had fallen off, which the study authors write was because of improper placement or manipulation. Most volunteers said they would prefer a patch over injections for daily, weekly and monthly applications.
Though the patches need further testing to determine how repeated use affects patients, the researchers conclude that their technique is “noninvasive, simple and readily self-applicable by patients,” they write. “Its simplicity and modularity make this technology potentially suitable for administration of a wide range of compounds that are rapidly degraded or poorly absorbed in the GI [gastrointestinal] tract.”
Next, the team wants to bring their suction-cup design to market. They will have to conduct more tests before starting human clinical trials, and they’re currently looking for industry partners and funders.
“We have a prototype and have already patented the technology,” Nevena Paunović, a pharmacist who will lead the effort to sell the product, says in the statement. “Our next step is to manufacture the suction cup in a way that meets current pharmaceutical regulations.”
Recommended Videos
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/new-patch-inspired-by-octopus-suckers-could-deliver-drugs-without-needles-180982986/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New Patch Inspired by Octopus Suckers Could Deliver Drugs Without Needles | Smart News
- Ukraine frontline: Soldiers dig trenches under fear of Russian snipers | BBC Newsnight
- Moment fire rips through Iraqi wedding
- ARPA-H Fast Tracks Development of New Cancer Implant Tech – News
- Benjamin Netanyahu: Israel judges review law which could oust PM – BBC News
- 90,000 residents flee Nagorno-Karabakh amidst uncertain future
- What Employers Should Know About Workers Who Have Long COVID-19
- M53 crash: Teen girl and driver killed after school bus overturns in UK – BBC News
- When’s the Best Time to Get the Updated COVID Shot?
- Teenage girl killed in Croydon named
- Moment fast food worker draws gun on customer over ‘missing fries’ – BBC News
- Prostate cancer trial: Radiotherapy doses can be cut safely