Commonly used anti-viral drugs reduce risk of hospitalization, death in patients with mild COVID-19





New Cleveland Clinic-led research shows commonly used COVID-19 anti-viral drugs Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir) and Lagevrio (molnupiravir) reduce risk of hospitalization and death in high-risk patients with mild disease, even with Omicron subvariants. The observational study, published in JAMA Network Open, analyzed nearly 70,000 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 at Cleveland Clinic between April 2022 to February 2023. It found that nirmatrelvir lowered risk of death by 84% and molnupiravir by 77% compared to no treatment. Both drugs also reduced combined risk of hospitalization and death by over 40%. Importantly, the treatments were effective across all patient subgroups and against newer strains like BQ.1.1 and XBB.1.5. Both medications work by stopping the virus from replicating in the body. This reduces the chances of a patient getting more serious symptoms and being hospitalized. There are some restrictions for taking these oral antivirals, including potential interactions with other medications. Our research highlights the importance of utilizing observational studies to assess the efficacy of COVID-19 treatments based on real-world evidence. The findings regarding the effectiveness of Lagevrio are especially crucial due to notable Paxlovid drug-drug interactions.”

Xiaofeng Wang, Ph.D., of Cleveland Clinic’s Lerner Research Institute and senior author of the paper The real-world data confirms nirmatrelvir and molnupiravir remain go-to treatments for vulnerable COVID-19 patients, despite the virus continuing to mutate. The findings, conducted in collaboration with University of North Carolina, support continued use of these oral antivirals to prevent severe outcomes in non-hospitalized patients at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19. The outcomes were observed consistently across subgroups defined by age, race and ethnicity, date of COVID-19 diagnosis, vaccination status, previous infection status, and coexisting conditions. “The results of this study also underscore the importance of continuing to test for COVID-19, especially for those who are high risk because we have effective treatments available,” said Abhijit Duggal, M.D., Director of Critical Care Clinical Research at Cleveland Clinic and an author on the paper. “If you test positive for COVID-19, talk to your doctor about your treatment options.” To be effective, the medications must be taken within 5 days of the onset of symptoms. The study results come as the country is gearing up for respiratory virus season. Preventive measures such as vaccination, practicing good hand hygiene, staying home when sick and wearing masks in certain situations can help reduce the spread of not only COVID-19, but other viral illnesses such as influenza and RSV. Source: Journal reference: Lin, D.-Y., et al. (2023). Nirmatrelvir or Molnupiravir Use and Severe Outcomes From Omicron Infections. JAMA Network Open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.35077.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230928/Commonly-used-anti-viral-drugs-reduce-risk-of-hospitalization-death-in-patients-with-mild-COVID-19.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos