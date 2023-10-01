Health
WA breast cancer patient Elysia Harverson trials anti-body conjugates to extend life
Breast cancer patient Elysia Harverson is pinning her hopes for a longer life on a drug so new it doesn’t yet have an official name.
Key points:
- A WA women is among the first in Australia to be treated with a new drug for breast cancer
- Cancer experts say people are living longer, and better, with breast cancer
- Women need to check their breasts and have regular scans
Mrs Harverson, who was diagnosed at just 33, is believed to be the first patient in Western Australia to trial “AZD8205”, one of a new class of cancer drugs called anti-body conjugates.
Cancer experts have stressed there is no cure for breast cancer, nor miracle drugs, but medical advances mean patients are living longer — and better.
Mrs Harverson had recently given birth to daughter Nava when she was rushed to hospital with debilitating back pain in April 2022.
It was stage four breast cancer.
“I just thought I’d hurt my back and when it came back as breast cancer, it was basically the worst day of my entire life,” she said.
Ticking time bomb
Mrs Harverson said doctors were reluctant to give her a life expectancy, but told her living for another five years would be “a win”.
“But then again, my oncologist also said some people do live 20 years with this disease,” she said.
It was suggested she go on a clinical trial in August after radiation and other forms of chemotherapy failed to slow the cancer’s progression.
Her most recent scan showed promising signs, with a 20 per cent reduction in secondary growths in her liver.
“Day to day I’m feeling really good, even though I’m living with a ticking time bomb,” she said.
“If I can just keep living and taking each treatment as it comes.”
Longer life
Mrs Harverson’s oncologist, Peter Lau, said Mrs Harverson was part of an early phase trial of a drug which was part of a class called antibody-drug conjugates.
Dr Lau, who is also a director at Linear Clinical Research, said antibody drug conjugates were relatively new, and allowed chemotherapy to better target breast cancer tumours, reducing debilitating side effects.
He said more trials were needed for the drug.
“It still doesn’t have an official name, it’s referred to as AZD8205,” he said.
“It’s early days, but we’ve had good results with the patients that we’ve given it to so far … and Mrs Harverson’s progress has been very pleasing.”
Dr Lau said the median survival rate was about five years for people with hormone-receptor positive cancer.
But he said the future was brightening.
“We are still making very good progress with the suite of drugs that we have,” he said.
“Certainly the antibody drug conjugate studies that are being performed at the moment, hopefully we can move to a world where chemotherapy is no longer required — I’m hopeful of that.
“But we still have a way to go in finding a cure for this disease.”
Survival rates increasing
The Cancer Council of WA’s Melissa Ledger while the number of new cases of breast cancer had increased — so had survival rates.
About 2,000 women were diagnosed with breast cancer in WA in 2019.
About 80 per cent of them were aged over 50.
“Survival is improving in breast cancer because of the investment in research, there’s always new discoveries,” Ms Ledger said.
She urged women to remain vigilant about breast checks, and to see their health worker if they detected any changes.
She said women over 40, with no symptoms, should have regular breast scans and should contact Breast Scan WA.
Making memories
Ms Harverson remained hopeful, yet pragmatic, about what the future held.
“Obviously this treatment will most likely fail at some point, it could be at the next scan, it could be five years down the track, we just don’t know,” she said.
“The way I see it is that every year that I live, is another option for more treatment options to be available.
“I’d love to live 20 more years, that would be great.
“That would get me to Nava’s 21st.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-10-01/collie-breast-cancer-patient-trials-anti-body-conjugates-/102912896
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- WA breast cancer patient Elysia Harverson trials anti-body conjugates to extend life
- See how Tupac’s brother reacted to Keffe D’s indictment
- Ukraine war: One year since Russia annexed four regions – BBC News
- See moment House passes short-term spending bill to avert government shutdown
- Cryptocurrency hardware wallets, explained – BBC News
- Gaetz reaches out to Democrats in bid to oust McCarthy
- US President Joe Biden tells climate protester to ‘shush up’ #Shorts #Arizona #Climate #BBCNews
- Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia says 100,000 refugees flee region – BBC News
- New York City: State of emergency declared over flash flooding – BBC News
- ‘Knife crime must be public health issue’
- Prostate Cancer Survivor Offers PSA for Talking About Cancer, Mental Health | Black Voices | Chicago News
- Rotterdam shootings: 14-year-old girl among victims – BBC News