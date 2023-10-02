With COVID-19 cases edging up, London hospitals revise masking rules





As cases of COVID-19 climb in the London region, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Josephs’s Health Care London are revising their masking rules to require staff and doctors in direct contact with patients to wear masks, and recommend visitors and patients do the same. “The fall respiratory season is upon us, and as we expected, it’s time for a renewed approach,” said Dr. Kevin Chan, the corporate medical executive at LHSC in a statement. “Changes to our masking guidelines are aligned with recommendations through Public Health Ontario, and our regional hospital partners, to help ensure staff, physicians, volunteers, patients, visitors and our community remain protected while respiratory viruses circulate this fall and winter.” LHSC previously removed masking rules brought on by the pandemic in April, and last updated rules in June. The newly updated policy will take effect on Wednesday. According to the latest data from the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), there are 242 known active cases of COVID-19 in the community, up more than 90 per cent from the week prior. There are 15 active institution outbreaks at hospitals, seniors residences and long-term care homes, including the 7th -floor Clinical Neurosciences department at University Hospital. What the revised policy means for patients and visitors: LHSC recommends patients and visitors wear a mask in clinical areas and care settings when meeting directly with a health care worker. Areas highlighted as most important include the Emergency Department, the London Regional Cancer Program, clinical waiting rooms, and ambulatory clinics. St. Joseph’s recommends patients and visitors put on a mask in urgent care, waiting rooms, and other settings when in direct contact with health care workers. Patients with fever or respiratory symptoms are required to wear masks at all times in all hospital settings, except for when in a room or bed space that’s not in direct contact with a health care provider. What the revised policy means for staff and physicians: Masks will be required for staff and physicians in direct contact with patients. Masks are recommended but not required for staff and doctors in common areas and laboratories. The hospital network said masks will be available at all facility entrances. “Updated masking guidelines, in combination with other protective measures like staying up to date on vaccinations, is part of our responsive strategy this respiratory season,” said Dr. Michael Silverman, the chair and chief of infectious diseases in London, and medical director of infection prevention and control and the Infectious Diseases Care Program at St. Joseph’s in a statement. “Protecting our patients, residents, staff and community is paramount.”

