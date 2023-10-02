Academy Greenlights Federal Actions on Maternal RSV Vaccine





In an expedited evidence review, the executive committee of the Academy’s Commission on Health of the Public and Science recommended Sept. 26 that the Academy support a recommendation from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for the use of Abrysvo. AAFP Board Chair Sterling Ransone, M.D., FAAFP, accepted the executive committee’s recommendations. Earlier in the week, on Sept. 22 ACIP voted 11-1 to recommend seasonal administration of Abrysvo and CDC Director Mandy Cohen, M.D., M.P.H., signed off on the recommendation. The vaccine is administered intramuscularly as a single dose to women between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy, providing infants a measure of defense in the first few months of life, when they are most vulnerable to severe disease. “That gives them enough time to build antibody responses through the vaccine and cross through the placenta to give the infant protection when they’re born,” Ransone told USA Today. According to a CDC update, the vaccine should generally be given between September and January in most of the United States, when RSV infections occur most often. Because RSV seasonality varies, however, health departments may recommend different timing. The ACIP also voted to include Abrysvo in Vaccines for Children, a federally funded program that provides recommended vaccines and immunizations at no cost to eligible children. The AAFP is monitoring CDC efforts to ensure that Abrysvo will be made available through the program. The AAFP’s approval comes amid evidence of increased RSV activity in pockets of the southeastern United States dating back to July 2023. The CDC estimates that each year in the United States, 58,000 to 80,000 children younger than age 5 years are hospitalized because of RSV infection, and an analysis of National (Nationwide) Inpatient Sample data indicated acute bronchiolitis due to RSV infection was the leading cause of hospitalizations among infants from January 2009 through December 2019. It should be noted that the Academy supported several provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, including a provision, effective Oct. 1, that requires state Medicaid programs to cover all FDA-approved adult vaccines that the ACIP recommends. The FDA approved Abrysvo for use in pregnant patients in August. In light of this new requirement, the Academy has also provided AFP chapters with resources to urge state Medicaid agencies to review their vaccine coverage and payment policies, and ensure they are facilitating equitable access to adult vaccines in primary care practices. Abrysvo is one of two therapies on the market designed to protect infants from severe RSV. In August, the CDC recommended the use of nirsevimab (trade name Beyfortus), a long-acting monoclonal antibody, to prevent lower respiratory tract disease due to RSV infection in infants and children up to age 19 months; the AAFP approved the agency’s recommendation Aug. 10. There is not enough data to state definitively which therapy offers infants better protection against RSV, meaning that patients should consider their eligibility, insurance coverage and individual preference — and, of course, their family physician’s advice — before determining the best way to proceed. “I’m sure within a few RSV seasons we will have an answer for that question,” Ransone said. Family physicians are encouraged to visit the Academy’s RSV Vaccines and Therapeutics webpage for the latest information on vaccines for RSV and other infectious diseases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aafp.org/news/health-of-the-public/maternal-rsv-vaccine-approval.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos