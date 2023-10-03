Genetics help explain childhood cancer survivors’ mortality risk from a second cancer





“This is the first comprehensive study looking for the genetic reason for late mortality, specifically late mortality due to second cancers,” Wang said. “Now we know that cancer-predisposing variants contribute to the risk of death from second cancer.” Increased surveillance may help limit the impact of these cancer-predisposing variants as childhood cancer survivors grow into adulthood. By knowing which survivors are at greater risk, health care providers may be able to recommend intensified cancer screening, which may lead to the detection of second cancers earlier with better outcomes. These variants are part of the inherited, or germline, DNA that people are born with. This means they can be detected in children when they are first diagnosed with childhood cancers, arming survivors with the knowledge they need to lower their risk later in life. “Even before finishing childhood cancer treatment, clinicians can recommend a referral to genetic counseling so that survivors with these variants can seek cancer prevention strategies later on,” Wang said. “Depending on the gene harboring the variant, survivors who are carriers may be able to implement prevention strategies to safeguard their long-term health.” While the study does indicate patients with these cancer-predisposing variants are at an increased risk of second cancers, they can choose to avoid risky behaviors such as smoking and drinking, as well as attend regular screening, to give themselves the best chance to still live long lives. Authors and funding The study’s co-first authors are Cheng Chen, of Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine; Na Qin, of Nanjing Medical University and Mingjuan Wang, of St. Jude. The other corresponding authors are Hui Wang, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine; Deo Kumar Srivastava and Leslie L. Robison, St. Jude. The study’s other authors are Qian Dong, Saima Sultana Tithi, Yawei Hui, Wenan Chen, Gang Wu, Dennis Kennetz, Michael Edmonson, Michael Rusch, Andrew Thrasher, John Easton, Heather Mulder, Noel-Marie Plonski, Kyla Shelton, Matthew Ehrhardt, Kim Nichols, Yutaka Yasui, Gregory Armstrong, Kirsten Ness, Melissa Hudson and Jinghui Zhang, St. Jude; Nan Song, Chungbuk National University; Cindy Im, University of Minnesota; Wendy Leisenring and Kayla Stratton, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Rebecca Howell, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Smita Bhatia, University of Alabama at Birmingham. The study was supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health (CA195547, CA55727 and CA021765) and ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization of St. Jude.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stjude.org/media-resources/news-releases/2023-medicine-science-news/genetics-explain-childhood-cancer-survivors-mortality-risk-from-second-cancer.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos