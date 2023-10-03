Health
Effects of tea, catechins and catechin derivatives on Omicron subvariants of SARS-CoV-2
Decrease in infectivity of omicron subvariants by treatment with tea
To estimate whether Omicron subvariants of SARS-CoV-2 were inactivated by tea, the virus suspension was exposed to green tea or black tea that was freshly brewed by pouring hot or boiled water over tea leaves, or to Matcha green tea that was freshly prepared by whisking powdered Matcha tea in hot water, just like preparation of ordinary beverage (see “Materials and Methods”). The virus suspension was mixed with the original tea beverage at the final concentration of × 9/10 (90%). After 10 s, the tea/virus mixtures were serially diluted and subjected to TCID50 assay to determine infectivity of the virus. As shown in Fig. 1a, the titer of BA.1 dropped to less than 1/100 of that of DW-treated control virus by the treatment with any of these tea samples. Similar results were also seen using other subvariants.
Meanwhile, a bottled green tea beverage remarkably decreased infectivity of BA.1, BA.5 and BQ.1.1 but failed to do so on BA.2.75 subvariant. Virus titers of BA.2 and XE were reduced to approximately 1/100 after treatment with a bottled green tea beverage.
These results were not caused by artificial effects due to different concentrations of fresh culture medium in the wells nor by toxic effects of tea on the VeroE6/TMPRSS2 cells (Supplementary Fig. S2).
EGCG and GCG effectively inactivated some but not all omicron subvariants
We treated Omicron subvariants with various tea catechins for 10 s, and evaluated TCID50 values. Catechins were contained in green tea at different concentrations. Virus was treated with each catechin at the same concentration in the bottled green tea beverage that we used (Supplementary Table S1). For an example, to treat virus with EGCG, the concentration of EGCG was adjusted to 641 µM that is the same as the EGCG concentration in the bottled green tea beverage. ( +)-catechin (C), ( −)-epicatechin (EC), ( −)-catechin gallate (CG), ( −)-epicatechin gallate (ECG), ( −)-gallocatechin (GC), and ( −)-epigallocatechin (EGC) did not significantly affect the infectivity of all the Omicron subvariants under these conditions (Fig. 1b). In contrast, EGCG and its epimer, ( −)-gallocatechin gallate (GCG), reduced the virus titers of BA.1 and XE to less than 1/100, and declined the infectivity of BA.2 and BA.2.75 to approximately 1/10. These anti-virus effects of EGCG were comparable to, or weaker than, those of the bottled green tea beverage (Fig. 1a and b).
We also examined the effect of various concentrations of EGCG and GCG on the Omicron subvariants. As shown in Fig. 2a, EGCG at 1000 µM inactivated more than 99% of BA.1 and BA.5 viruses, whereas more than 1% of BA.2, BA.2.75, XBB.1 and BQ.1.1 viruses remained infectious after the same treatment. Similarly, GCG at 1000 µM decreased virus titers of BA.1, XE and XBB.1 to less than 1/100, while its effects on BA.5, BA.2.75 and BQ.1.1 were less potent with the reduction rates between 1/10 and 1/100 (Fig. 2b).
Effects of theaflavins on infectivity of omicron subvariants
Omicron subvariants were treated with theaflavins (TF, TF3G, TF3’G, TFDG) at the concentrations equivalent to those in typical black tea (Supplementary Table S1)17. TCID50 assay revealed that TFDG remarkably decreased the virus titers of BA.1, XE, BA.5, XBB.1 and BQ.1.1, whereas the reduction rates of BA.2 and BA.2.75 were less significant (between 1/10 and 1/100) (Fig. 3a). TF3G reduced infectivity of BA.1 to < 1/100 without affecting other Omicron variants at similar degrees. Neither non-galloylated TF nor TF3’G reduced virus titers to less than 1/100.
We also examined inactivation effects of various concentrations of TFDG on the Omicron subvariants. As shown in Fig. 3b, TFDG at 50 or 100 µM reduced the infectivity of most of the subvariants to 1/100 or less, except that more than 1% of the BA.2.75 was not inactivated by the treatment with 100 µM of the compound.
EGCG inactivated virus but did not render cells resistant to the virus
We examined the possibility that anti-virus effect of EGCG was seen because EGCG acted on cells rather than on virus. To clarify this point, we pretreated the cells with EGCG, before washing and infection with BA.1 virus that had been treated with distilled water (DW) (“Pre” protocol). As shown in the Fig. 4a, virus titer was not significantly reduced. The result was in sharp contrast to the remarkable inactivation of virus that had been mixed with EGCG (“Mix” protocol in Fig. 4a that is the same procedure as performed in Figs. 1b and 2a). Therefore, it is strongly suggested that EGCG inactivated the virus but did not induce anti-virus effects in the cells.
EGCG, GCG and TFDG inhibited interaction of BA.1 RBD with ACE2
Neutralizing assay was performed to test whether EGCG, GCG and TFDG prevented interaction between RBD of the BA.1 Spike protein and ACE2. As results, the interaction between RBD and ACE2 was strongly suppressed by EGCG, GCG and TFDG that were mixed with RBD followed by an addition of the resultant RBD/compound mixture to ACE2-pre-coated wells (“mix protocol”) (Fig. 4b, c, and green bars in d). In contrast, the protein interaction was not significantly inhibited if ACE2 was pretreated with EGCG before an addition of DW-treated RBD (Fig. 4d, pink bars). These data strongly suggest that EGCG inhibited interaction between RBD and ACE2 by binding to RBD rather than to ACE2.
In silico simulation analyses
To analyze the inhibition of the physical association of Omicron RBD of S-protein with ACE2 by EGCG and TFDG, we employed in silico molecular docking simulation to elucidate how EGCG and TFDG abolished the interaction of the Omicron RBD of S-protein with ACE223,24. According to Han P et al.25, the contact between the RBD of surface spike glycoprotein (S-protein) of SARS-CoV-2 and the extracellular peptidase domain of ACE2 can be divided into two patches, Patch 1 and Patch 2. At Patch 1, Y453, A475, N477, F486, N487, Y489, and R493 of the RBD form a network of H-bonds with S19, Q24, F28, H34, E35, L79, M82, and Y83 from ACE2. Besides, at Patch 2, Y449, R498, T500, Y501, and G502 of the RBD is H-bonded to D38, Y41, Q42, and K353 of ACE2. Han et al.25 also reported that K417N, G446S, E484A, G496S, and Y505H substitutions decrease the binding affinity of Omicron RBD with hACE2.
A comparative study of amino acid mutation status in the RBD domains of seven mutants revealed that all seven strains shared the K417N, E484A, and Y505H substitutions (Supplementary Fig. S1). Meanwhile, the results of in vitro analysis (Fig. 2a) suggested that the N460K substitution may be correlated with the inactivation of the virus by EGCG.
We, therefore, classified the seven mutants according to the N460K substitution into two groups, Group 1 (without N460K mutation; BA.1, BA.2, XE, and BA.5 lineages) and Group 2 (with N460K mutation; BA.2.75, BQ1.1, and XBB.1 lineages). BA.1 and BA.2.75 were arbitrarily chosen as representative Group 1 and Group 2 virus lineages, respectively, and ICA analyses were performed for these strains (Fig. 5).
As for the BA.1 (Group 1), EGCG could interact with either Patch 1 (any of Y453, A475, N477, F486, N487, Y489, and R493) or Patch 2 (any of Y449, R498, T500, Y501, and G502) depending on the situation (Fig. 5a,b). Both the galloyl group and 3,4,5-trihydroxyphenyl group of EGCG may be involved in the interaction between EGCG and the RBD of Spike protein of Group 1 viruses, and this may explain why Group 1 viruses were inactivated by EGCG and GCG but not by other catechins (Fig. 5a,b and Supplementary Fig. S3).
Figure 5c and d show the interaction between EGCG and RBD of BA.2.75 (Group 2). The N460K is located outside Patch 1 and Patch 2, presumably making it difficult for EGCG to interfere with the physical association between the Omicron RBD of the S protein of Group 2 and ACE2.
The G446S substitution was associated with BA.1, BA.2.75, and XBB.1 lineages, while the G496S substitution was observed only in BA.1. Considering the in vitro analysis using TFDG (Fig. 3b), we classified the seven mutants according to the G446S substitution into two groups, Group 1’ (without G446S substitution; BA.2, XE, BA.5, and BQ1.1 lineages) and Group 2’ (with G446S substitution; BA.1, BA.2.75, and XBB.1 lineages) (Supplementary Fig. S1). BA.2 and BA.2.75 were arbitrarily chosen as representative Group 1’ and Group 2’ viruses, respectively (Fig. 6).
In BA.2, as a representative of Group 1’, it was observed that TFDG interacted with Y453, F486, and Q493R in Patch 1, Y449, Q498R, and N501Y in Patch 2 (Fig. 6a,b). The interaction of TFDG with Y449, Y453, F486, Q493R, Q498R, and N501Y of BA.2 seems to intercept a network of hydrogen bonds with H34, E35, D38, Y41, Q42, L79, M82, Y83, and K357 from ACE2.
As for BA.2.75, as typical of Group 2’, it was observed that TFDG interacted with Q493R in Patch 1, G446S, Y449, and Q498R in Patch 2 (Fig. 6c,d). The interaction of TFDG with Y449, Q493R, and Q498R of BA.2.75 seems to intercept a network of hydrogen bond with H34, E35, D38, Y41, and Q42 from ACE2.
We analyzed XBB.1 RBD separately from other Group 2’ subvariants, because it has F490 S substitution in addition to the G446S. This may allow TFDG to bind to both Patch 1 and 2 of the RBD of the XBB.1 S-protein (Fig. 6e,f).
TFDG contains two galloyl groups (at positions 3 and 3’), and both of them may be involved in the interaction of TFDG to RBDs of BA.2 (Group 1’) and XBB.1 (Fig. 6a,b,e,f and Supplementary Fig. S4). This may explain why these viruses were efficiently inactivated by TFDG but not by TF3G, TF3’G, nor TF (Fig. 3a). With regard to the interaction between TFDG and RBD of Group 2’ viruses (Fig. 6c and d), only one galloyl group of TFDG (at position 3) may play an important role (Supplementary Fig. S4), and this may explain different activities of TF3G and TF3’G to inactivate BA.1 that belongs to Group 2’ viruses (Fig. 3a).
BA.1 virus was inactivated by saliva from volunteers who consumed a candy containing tea
Finally, we examined whether consumption of a candy containing green tea or black tea may render the saliva capable of inactivating SARS-CoV-2. Seven healthy volunteers consumed a placebo candy (without tea) or a candy containing either green tea or black tea (the contents of the candies are shown in the Supplementary Table S4). Saliva was collected from the volunteers before the candy consumption, or after cessation of the candy consumption. BA.1 virus was treated with each saliva sample in vitro for 10 s. The virus was significantly inactivated by the treatment with saliva from healthy volunteers who consumed a candy containing green tea or black tea, provided that the saliva was collected from the volunteers immediately after the cessation of the candy consumption (Fig. 7). Five or 15 min after the cessation of the candy, the inactivation effect was almost lost in the saliva.
These results were not caused by toxic effects of sucrose on the virus or on VeroE6/TMPRSS2 cells (Supplementary Fig. S5).
High concentrations of EGCG and TFDG were demonstrated in the saliva collected from volunteers 0 min after cessation of consumption of the green tea or black tea candy, respectively (Supplementary Table S5).
