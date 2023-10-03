Health
Second malaria vaccine to win global approval is cheaper and easier to make
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has endorsed a second malaria vaccine to protect children against the deadly disease, which killed 619,000 people in 2021.
Researchers say that the vaccine, known as R21, is easier to make than the first-approved malaria vaccine, called RTS,S, and will be cheaper per dose.
“There’s going to be enough of it to actually give out to children,” says Jackie Cook, a malaria researcher at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
R21 met the WHO’s target of 75% efficacy at preventing the disease in a trial with 4,800 children who received three doses before a seasonal malaria peak. A booster dose after 12 months maintained protection. Data from the phase III trial, conducted in Burkina Faso, Kenya, Mali and Tanzania, were presented in a preprint1 posted on 26 September.
“By adding the vaccine to the current tools that are in place, tens of thousands of children’s lives will be saved every year,” said epidemiologist Mary Hamel, who leads WHO’s Malaria Vaccine Implementation Programme, at a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on 2 October announcing the endorsement. The WHO recommendation followed discussions by the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization and its Malaria Policy Advisory Group last week.
Already approved in Burkina Faso, Ghana and Nigeria, the vaccine will be available in mid-2024 at US$2–4 per dose. RTS,S, which the WHO recommended for use in children in 2021, costs $9.30 per dose.
More supply
RTS,S, which is sold under the name of Mosquirix and produced by London-based pharmaceutical company GSK, has been given to more than 1.7 million children in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi since 2019. But owing to limited supply, the vaccine can’t meet the demand to combat the mosquito-borne disease which kills more than 260,000 African children under 5 year each year.
The latest vaccine — a modified form of RTS,S that was developed at the University of Oxford, UK — will be manufactured by the Serum Institute of India in Pune, which says it has capacity to produce more than 100 million doses a year. “This is a very big step towards access and full supply to meet the demand,” said Kate O’Brien, director of the WHO’s Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, based in Baltimore, Maryland, at the press conference.
R21 is also given in three doses and followed by a booster 12 months after the third jab. Both vaccines are made of a ‘scaffold’ of a hepatitis B virus surface antigen and a malaria antigen from the Plasmodium falciparum parasite.
The two antigens differ in structure — R21 is more potent, with each dose containing five micrograms of the antigen compared with 25 micrograms in a single dose of RTS,S.
Choice of jabs
Every molecule of R21 has a malaria antigen fused to it, compared with one in five molecules in the RTS,S vaccine; that gives R21 a more durable immune response, says Adrian Hill, vaccinologist at the University of Oxford who helped to develop R21.
The two vaccines, when delivered before peak transmission seasons, have similar efficacy of about 75%, says Hamel. But “the data to date does not allow us to say that one vaccine performs better than the other”, she adds.
Countries will soon have the option to choose between the two vaccines. With its easier-to-manufacture antigen and a cheaper adjuvant called Matrix-M, manufactured by the biotechnology company Novavax in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Hill says that it will be possible to produce 40 times more of R21 than RTS,S next year.
Even with the two vaccines, there are still many obstacles on the road to a malaria-free world. In some countries where malaria transmission is particularly high, coverage is low for vaccines against other diseases, says Cook. “It’s still going to be a challenge to make sure it gets into enough children’s arms to be protective,” she adds.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-03115-1
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- HS2: UK set to scrap rail link to Manchester
- Second malaria vaccine to win global approval is cheaper and easier to make
- Weekly dengue fever cases top 2,500, mainly in Tainan
- Spanish nightclub fire: at least 13 dead
- Parents of young children say kids are being left behind as updated Covid-19 vaccines roll out
- Mexico church collapse: Ten dead after roof falls through in Tamaulipas – BBC News
- Adolescent ER visits for eating disorders saw big jump during pandemic: Ontario study
- Murcia nightclub fire kills 13 people in south-east Spain – BBC News
- Effects of tea, catechins and catechin derivatives on Omicron subvariants of SARS-CoV-2
- The Good, the Bad and the Unknown of the Menopausal Brain
- Ukraine war: EU ministers meet in Kyiv following US funding concerns – BBC News
- Epidemiology and analysis of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants BA.1 and 2 in Taiwan