Health
Coroners frustrated recommendations on Indigenous suicide ignored by government, report shows
Coroners around Australia are frustrated their potentially life-saving recommendations to prevent Indigenous suicide are being routinely ignored by the government, a new national report has found.
Key points:
- The report found coroners’ recommendations were falling on deaf ears
- It also found the coronial system was alienating for many First Nations people
- It called for “radically different coronial approaches” to improve the situation
The research by the Centre of Best Practice in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Suicide Prevention (CBPATSISP) examined state and territory coroner’s courts’ responsiveness to First Nations families who had lost a loved one to suicide.
It involved interviews with coroners, their staff and Indigenous people with lived experience, who called for greater accountability on the implementation of recommendations from inquests and other inquiries.
The report also found the current coronial system was alienating for many First Nations people and coroners wanted more cultural training to improve the experience for Indigenous people going through it.
‘Another layer of grief’
Vicki McKenna, manager of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Lived Experience Centre with the Black Dog Institute, described the coronial process as “another later of grief” for most Indigenous families.
“There’s a lot of hurt that comes with that, because families feel like feel like they’re dismissed,” the Yawuru and Bunuba Jarndu woman said.
“Having none of this contact or communication with the current coroner’s office … makes the situation for them more complex.”
Many lived experience interviewees pointed to systemic issues such as lack of cultural understanding, communication, and financial support.
“Because of the language that is used and in the way that these reports are written, it leaves our families still struggling to understand,” Ms McKenna said.
“That doesn’t bring complete closure to our families.”
One coroner described the First Nations experience of courts in Australia as “almost exclusively negative”.
“So, coming to a court there’s an expectation something bad is going to happen to that family,” they said.
“And why would that be any different just because it’s a coroner’s court?”
Another coroner working in a remote area said coronial systems needed to adapt their processes to local cultural needs, while several described how they now routinely visit communities ahead of an inquest to gain a more thorough understanding of cultural needs.
Recommendations repeatedly ignored
The suicide rate among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults is double that of other Australians, and among children it is four times as high.
Coroners told researchers there was insufficient emphasis on applying inquest recommendations and administrative findings systematically in Indigenous suicide prevention.
Some coroners highlighted recommendations repeatedly made – including eliminating ligature points in custodial settings – showed that important and potentially life-saving advice was repeatedly ignored by government agencies.
“One coroner said they felt they could not in good conscience make further recommendations about hanging points in prisons in the face of so little action,” the report stated.
“Another had been asked to consider recommending the employment of more Indigenous health workers in prisons following a death in custody, but said he did not do so because they knew this workforce could not be recruited in the region in question.”
CBPATSISP director professor Pat Dudgeon, who co-authored the report, said Indigenous people who have been through the process were equally frustrated.
“You put energy and hope into a process and there’s a good outcome, but it doesn’t go anywhere,” the Bardi woman said.
“So, I think that it’s not only the coroners that become frustrated, but for many Indigenous people, it’s the same old story that’s repeated.
“How many times do you shine light on an issue before it’s dealt with?”
‘Radically different’ approach needed
The report recommended every state and territory coronial jurisdiction should employ Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people in court support and family engagement roles.
It also called for additional resources towards training and development for coroners and court staff and an establishment of a wider Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander suicide review network.
More recently, suicide registers have been established in some jurisdictions, including Victoria, which are primarily intended as early alert systems for suicide clusters.
“Coroners, justice departments and governments at all levels should, out of respect and in a spirit of reconciliation, be willing to consider radically different coronial approaches that better meet the needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people,” the report said.
Victoria and NSW have established dedicated Indigenous coroner’s court and family support roles, while Queensland and the ACT have funded similar roles.
But in WA, those positions are pending appointment only at the State Mortuary and Bereavement Centre – not the court itself.
“I think it will always come back to government and government funding the coroner’s office,” Ms McKenna, who co-authored the report, said.
“In a way that is going to be reflective of the recommendations that have been made by the participants who’ve been engaged in this project.”
The WA Department of Justice and Coroners Court have been contacted for comment.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-10-04/indigenous-suicide-coroners-recommendations-ignored/102926686
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Coroners frustrated recommendations on Indigenous suicide ignored by government, report shows
- Lee Anderson says Conservatives are party of change
- How police found 9-year-old Charlotte Sena, according to NY governor
- A ‘dream’ come true: Now there are 2 vaccines to slash the frightful toll of malaria
- Trans women may be banned from women’s NHS wards
- ‘God help us’: John Kelly issues scathing statement on Trump
- A New Way to Prevent S.T.I.s: A Pill After Sex
- How Niger’s coup has put thousands of migrants at risk
- WHO says no new cases of Nipah virus detected since Sept 15
- Survey Shows 22% of Individuals Worried About Contracting Flu in 2023 Season
- Scrapping HS2 ‘a way of keeping the north down’
- Mammograms are Crucial to Women’s Health: Here’s why