Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot
Health
US FDA authorizes Novavax’s updated COVID shot, shares rise
Oct 3 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it authorized an updated version of Novavax’s (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in individuals aged 12 years and older, and the company’s shares closed 8% higher.
The Maryland-based company, whose COVID vaccine is its lone marketed product, has adopted cost-cutting measures and is counting on commercial sales of its updated shot to help it stay afloat. The company has said it may not be able to remain solvent otherwise.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director last month signed off on broad use of rival updated COVID vaccines from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) with German partner BioNTech (22UAy.DE), and from Moderna (MRNA.O). Those mRNA-based shots are recommended for use in people ages six months and up during the country’s autumn vaccination campaign.
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will not meet again to discuss the Novavax shot, a spokesperson said.
“ACIP’s recommendation last month, which was then approved by the CDC director, was inclusive of all FDA-licensed or authorized updated COVID-19 vaccines including those expected to be licensed or authorized in the coming months,” the spokesperson added.
Novavax, whose protein-based shot uses a technology employed for decades to combat diseases, missed out on the pandemic vaccine windfall enjoyed by mRNA rivals due to manufacturing issues that delayed filing for approval when COVID was raging.
Novavax’s original COVID shot received U.S. authorization in July 2022, long after Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were in use.
Fewer than 90,000 Novavax shots had been administered as of early May, according to government data.
Novavax CEO John Jacobs said the company is waiting for the FDA to allow release of the first batch of the updated vaccine, which it expects to happen in the coming days.
“Potentially as early as this week, certainly we would expect by next week, shots in arms,” Jacobs said in an interview.
He said the vaccine should be available in the “vast majority of retail establishments across the U.S.” as well as healthcare providers and through government programs.
The U.S. government ended the COVID public health emergency declaration in May, handing over responsibility for vaccinations to the private sector.
With the government no longer footing the bill for millions of Americans, insurance coverage stumbles that have slowed uptake of rivals’ new vaccines may allow Novavax to catch up, Jacobs said.
“There’s a strong demand signal. This is just the very beginning of the season.”
All three of the updated shots target the XBB.1.5 variant of the coronavirus. XBB.1.5. is an Omicron subvariant that was dominant in the U.S. for much of this year but has since been overtaken by other variants as the virus continues to mutate.
Novavax has set the list price of its shot at $130 per dose, about in line with the $120 list for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and $129 for Moderna’s.
Keep up with the latest medical breakthroughs and healthcare trends with our newsletter Reuters Health Rounds. Sign up here.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-fda-authorizes-novavaxs-updated-covid-shot-2023-10-03/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US FDA authorizes Novavax’s updated COVID shot, shares rise
- Ex-‘Apprentice’ contestant responds to Trump’s fraud trial
- Donald Trump in court for second day of civil fraud trial – BBC News
- Takeda’s dengue vaccine gets WHO group’s recommendation
- Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) was carjacked in Washington, DC, on Monday night while parking his car.
- Could infants’ robust immune responses reshape future vaccination strategies?
- GOP lawmaker says he would vote to oust McCarthy
- Thousands unaware they have diabetes could be diagnosed at A&E, says study | Diabetes
- ‘Chaos is McCarthy’: Gaetz rebukes the speaker on House floor ahead of vote to oust him
- Horizon brings back mask rules for hospitals ahead of expected COVID increase
- Missing 9-year-old found after two days
- Suspect’s name revealed after 9-year-old Charlotte Sena rescued