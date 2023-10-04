Health
Advocates want more cancer screening for those in N.S. with dense breasts
Advocates say they’d like to see more cancer screening in the province for women with dense breasts, but a Nova Scotia doctor says there isn’t enough evidence yet to support additional screening.
Breast density is a term that describes the relative amount of glandular tissue, fibrous connective tissue and fatty breast tissue as seen on a mammogram, according to the U.S. National Cancer Institute.
The institute says dense breast tissue has relatively high amounts of glandular tissue and fibrous connective tissue and relatively low amounts of fatty breast tissue.
That can make a mammogram — an X-ray used to screen for cancer — more difficult to interpret because dense breast tissue and abnormal breast changes such as tumours both show up as white areas.
Denser breasts are also a risk factor for breast cancer.
Jeannie Dale, executive director of Dense Breasts Canada, said ultrasounds and MRIs can pick up irregularities that a mammogram cannot, and should be a standard for women with dense breasts.
Information Morning – NS16:06Advocates want more cancer screening for women in N.S. with dense breasts
But in Nova Scotia, that’s not an option.
“There’s just this obstruction that is costing lives and this is essential screening that women with dense breasts need,” Dale told CBC’s Information Morning Nova Scotia.
“And not only lives, but it’s resulting in advanced stage cancer. So it’s decreasing the quality of life. That means women are facing mastectomy, they are facing chemotherapy…. Their families are significantly impacted by the trauma.”
Elizabeth Shein was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 and had a mastectomy. Her follow-up care consisted of a yearly mammogram.
In October 2019, she and other women in the province were informed of their breast density, which is categorized A through D — with C and D being considered dense breasts.
‘Nova Scotia is lagging behind’
When she became aware her breasts were in the C category, she had her family doctor request an ultrasound. Her request was refused.
“That really surprised me because I was a breast cancer survivor.… I knew I was at higher risk,” said Shein, who lives in Dartmouth.
For her own peace of mind, she started exploring other options and discovered she could get an ultrasound at a private clinic in Toronto.
For her own peace of mind, she now travels there yearly.
“I really believe that Nova Scotia is lagging behind,” she said.
But Dr. Siân Iles, a medical advisor for the Nova Scotia Breast Screening Program, said there simply isn’t enough evidence yet to support additional screening.
Iles said breast density is a relatively new consideration in a person’s overall health.
MRIs available for high-risk patients
She said there are expert opinions, but as of yet, there is no organized population-based breast screening program anywhere in the world that recommends supplemental screening for people with dense breasts.
“It could be beneficial, but we need evidence when we’re going to talk about a population-based publicly funded screening tests,” said Iles.
“We need good peer reviewed evidence and the reviews of the evidence so far have not come out saying you need to provide supplemental ultrasound screening.”
She also noted that Nova Scotia is one of only two provinces that has a high-risk screening program. Patients who are over the age of 30 and have a greater than 25 per cent risk of breast cancer can access mammography and MRI screening.
“Breast density is one of the risk factors that’s incorporated into that risk estimate, so having dense breasts, it’s very important to know your other risk factors and if you do meet that 25 per cent risk, then you are eligible for a screening program,” said Iles.
Dale said Nova Scotia has been a leader in breast cancer screening, noting people over the age of 40 have been able to self-refer themselves for a mammogram for decades.
She said it’s time the province steps up and offers additional screening for women with dense breasts.
“It’s just a no-brainer,” she said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/advocates-cancer-screening-dense-breasts-nova-scotia-1.6986415
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Advocates want more cancer screening for those in N.S. with dense breasts
- GOP Rep. says he’s in favor of kicking Gaetz out of the Republican conference
- Say goodbye to the COVID-19 vaccination card. The CDC has stopped printing them
- Judge issues gag order and rebukes Trump after social media post attacking his clerk
- Drug Dashboard Launched to Help BCA Fight Opioid Epidemic
- US will transfer weapons seized from Iran to Ukraine
- Deaths of 120 dolphins linked to severe drought and heat
- Why one Boston salon owner created a nonprofit to provide cancer patients with wigs
- Government refuses to confirm northern HS2 is scrapped
- High-risk individuals can now book latest COVID, influenza vaccines
- Tory MP: ‘Would you want to get to Bradford quicker?’
- Persistence Through the Pain, Determination in the Heart