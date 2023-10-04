Reminder to be on top of cancer screenings during Breast Cancer Awareness Month





TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The month of October is breast cancer awareness month and Innovative Medical Imaging in Twin Falls is urging everyone to be up to date on their screenings. Each year roughly 240,000 people nationwide are diagnosed with breast cancer and being on top of your screenings can make all the difference when it comes to your health. “So, with breast cancer awareness month comes the topic of breast cancer screenings which mammography ties into that,” Ramey Molitor, a mammographer at Innovative Medical Imaging in Twin Falls. “It’s important to get your mammograms because we can catch breast cancer early enough to treat it, so your survival rate goes up dramatically if we catch it early enough.” If breast caught early enough, in stage zero or one, breast cancer has a 98 percent survival rate, but it’s not just women who should be proactive in getting breast cancer screenings. “With breast cancer obviously we think women, but men are at risk as well. I would say 1 in 800 men get breast cancer whereas women is 1 in 8,” Molitor said. “A lot of it has to do with the hormones, but men do get it as well so they need to be checking for lumps or changes in your breast tissue as well and with that we still do mammograms and ultrasounds on men and it would be the same type of thing if a woman were to get it.” Mammograms and other cancer screenings can be a give off an uneasy feeling. However, Innovative Medical Imaging has taken steps to make its patients feel more comfortable during these big appointments. “At Innovative we do as soon as you walk in the door you just feel comfortable, we’ve tried to make it more of a spa-like vibe and women really appreciate that because this exam is kind of intimidating. So it just helps women calm down,” Molitor said. “We’ve got mood lighting in all the rooms, pictures, so it’s really just a calming atmosphere and the machine is more comfortable as well.” This October it’s good to make sure that you’re on top of all of your health screenings and don’t forget to get a yearly mammogram. Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

