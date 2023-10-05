Health
New COVID-19 vaccines available Oct. 16 in N.B., province announces
New Brunswickers can start booking appointments on Friday for an updated COVID-19 vaccine designed to target the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant, as well as their annual flu shot, the Department of Health has announced.
The new Moderna COVID vaccine, approved by Health Canada last month, will be available to everyone aged six months and older starting Oct. 16, as long as it’s been at least six months since their last dose or COVID infection, according to a news release.
The new Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines are expected to arrive in late October or early November, it says.
“As we know COVID-19 continues to circulate in New Brunswick, and across the globe, we are asking New Brunswickers to stay up to date with their vaccines,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said in a statement.
“In New Brunswick, nearly all circulating COVID strains are of the XBB family, so the updated vaccines are designed to offer improved protection compared to previous COVID vaccines.”
Both vaccines are safe and provide similar levels of protection, said Russell.
Public Health strongly recommends an updated vaccine for the following groups:
- People aged 65 and older.
- People who are pregnant.
- People with underlying medical conditions that place them at higher risk of COVID complications, including those who are immunocompromised.
- People who live in a long-term care facility, including nursing homes, special care homes, or adult residential facilities.
- People who work in health care, particularly those who have direct contact with patients and other caregivers.
- People who are of First Nations, Métis or Inuit descent.
COVID activity ‘moderate’
The launch of the vaccine campaign comes after the province has faced criticism in recent months from virus experts and opposition health critics over a lack of information about its fall plans.
In July, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization strongly recommended that Canadians get another shot this fall, if it’s been at least six months since their last dose or infection.
Health Canada approved Moderna’s new vaccine on Sept. 12 and Pfizer’s on Sept. 28. Federal officials aren’t calling the shots “boosters.” Instead, they view the updated options much like the annual flu shot.
On Wednesday, the province announced two new COVID deaths occurred between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23.
Fifty-eight people with COVID were hospitalized that week, including two who required intensive care, according to the Respiratory Watch report.
There were 102 new cases of the virus confirmed with PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, and 15 lab-confirmed outbreaks declared, including four at nursing homes and the rest in “other” vulnerable settings.
COVID activity is “moderate,” according to the report.
Anyone choosing to delay their COVID-19 vaccinations should carefully consider their individual risks, and may want to consult their primary care provider, Russell said.
People can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online or by calling or visiting a participating pharmacy.
Flu shots help reduce risks
Russell encourages New Brunswickers to get their flu shot and pneumococcal vaccine at the same time.
The 2022-23 flu season in New Brunswick was the deadliest in at least a decade, with 69 deaths reported and 886 hospitalizations.
The free flu shot is recommended for all New Brunswickers aged six months and older, with a higher dose available for those 65 or older to provide better protection.
Public Health recommends New Brunswickers aged 65 and older receive one dose of pneumococcal vaccine, regardless of risk factors or previous pneumococcal vaccinations. It protects against 23 strains of streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria that can cause serious and life-threatening infections, such as pneumonia, ear infections, septicemia (an infection of the blood) and meningitis, according to the department’s website.
“COVID activity has increased slightly in recent weeks, and we expect that to continue through the respiratory illness season,” she said. “Getting one of the updated vaccines, and the influenza and pneumococcal immunizations, will help reduce the risk of severe illness.”
The province’s doctors are also encouraging people to get the shots to reduce their risk of severe illness and complications.
“Vaccines are effective, and we hope that people take advantage in the days and weeks ahead to improve their chances of a healthy fall and winter,” Dr. Paula Keating, the new president of the New Brunswick Medical Society, said in the government-issued release.
