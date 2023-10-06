Health
Severity of RSV Hospitalizations Rivals COVID in Older Adults
Hospitalizations for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections were less frequent than those due to influenza or COVID-19 in adults 60 and up, but they were associated with more severe disease, CDC researchers reported.
Among hospitalized cases, the likelihood for invasive mechanical ventilation or death with RSV was double that of the flu (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 2.08, 95% CI 1.33-3.26) and similar to COVID (aOR 1.39, 95% CI 0.98-1.96), reported Diya Surie, MD, of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, and colleagues.
RSV patients were also more likely to be admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) compared with both COVID (aOR 1.49, 95% CI 1.13-1.97) and flu (aOR 1.55, 95% CI 1.11-2.19) patients, the group detailed in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).
The RSV group was about two to three times more likely to receive standard flow oxygen and more than twice as likely to require high-flow nasal cannula or noninvasive ventilation compared with the influenza and COVID groups, according to the findings, which looked at nearly 6,000 hospitalized cases associated with the three respiratory viruses from 2022 to 2023.
RSV causes substantial morbidity and mortality in older adults, the authors noted, and has resulted in approximately 60,000 to 160,000 hospitalizations and 6,000 to 10,000 deaths annually among adults ages 65 and older. In May, the FDA approved two RSV vaccines for prevention of RSV lower respiratory tract disease in adults 60 and up, and in June, the CDC recommended RSV vaccination for this age group using shared decision-making.
“Healthcare providers and older adults should consider RSV disease severity when making a shared clinical decision about RSV vaccination,” Surie and team wrote.
In a separate MMWR, researchers led by Fiona P. Havers, MD, of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said that age, long-term care facility residence, and underlying medical conditions should all be considered when making recommendations for RSV vaccines in older adults.
In a random sample of 1,634 patients 60 and older hospitalized with RSV from October 2022 to April 2023, 54.1% were age 75 or older, and 17.2% resided in long-term care facilities, including 26.9% of those ages 80 and up.
Among these patients, the most common underlying medical conditions were obesity (37.8%), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD; 33.7%), congestive heart failure (33.2%), and diabetes (32.6%).
Severe outcomes occurred in 18.5% of patients hospitalized due to RSV; 17% were admitted to an ICU, 4.8% required mechanical ventilation, and 4.7% died.
Adults ages 75-79 and 80 and older accounted for 16% and 38.1% of hospitalizations, 21.2% and 25.5% of ICU admissions, and 25.6% and 42.1% of in-hospital deaths, respectively.
The comorbidities that were significantly more prevalent in patients with severe outcomes compared with those without severe outcomes were COPD (40% vs 32%; P=0.047), other chronic lung diseases (9.1% vs 4.4%; P=0.04), and congestive heart failure (41.2% vs 31.4%; P=0.01).
For the first study, Surie and colleagues used data from the Investigating Respiratory Viruses in the Acutely Ill (IVY) Network from February 2022 through May 2023, and included 5,784 adults 60 and older with acute respiratory illness and laboratory-confirmed RSV, SARS-CoV-2, or influenza infection who were admitted to any of 25 hospitals in 20 U.S. states.
Overall, 5.3% were hospitalized with RSV, 81.8% were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 12.9% were hospitalized with flu. Of the total group, median age was 74 years, 50.1% were women, 63.3% were white, 17.9% were Black, and 12.1% were Hispanic or Latino. About 82% had been vaccinated against COVID, and 48.3% were vaccinated against influenza.
For the second study, Havers and colleagues used data from the Respiratory Syncytial Virus-Associated Hospitalization Surveillance Network, a population-based hospitalization surveillance system used in 12 states. They included 3,218 patients ages 60 and up (median age 75) who were hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed RSV infection from July 2022 to June 2023.
The majority of patients were women and white. The median age of white patients was significantly higher (77 years) than Black (70 years), Hispanic (74 years), and American Indian/Alaska Native (72 years) patients.
“It is important that special attention be paid to equitable access to vaccines for American Indian/Alaska Native, Black, and Hispanic adults, who were hospitalized for RSV at younger ages than were white adults,” Havers and team wrote.
Disclosures
Surie reported no conflicts of interest. Co-authors reported multiple relationships with industry.
Havers reported no conflicts of interest. One co-author reported a relationship with Merck.
Primary Source
Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report
Source Reference: Surie D, et al “Disease severity of respiratory syncytial virus compared with COVID-19 and influenza among hospitalized adults aged ≥60 years — IVY Network, 20 U.S. states, February 2022–May 2023” MMWR 2023; DOI: 10.15585/mmwr.mm7240a2.
Secondary Source
Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report
Source Reference: Havers FP, et al “Characteristics and outcomes among adults aged ≥60 years hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed respiratory syncytial virus — RSV-NET, 12 states, July 2022–June 2023” MMWR 2023; DOI: 10.15585/mmwr.mm7240a1.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/infectiousdisease/uritheflu/106656
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Severity of RSV Hospitalizations Rivals COVID in Older Adults
- Azerbaijan president withdraws from Nagorno-Karabakh talks – BBC News
- Government rape advisor quits saying she no longer has faith in the criminal justice system
- Meet the bears of Fat Bear Week 2023
- Being a Vegetarian Could Be Linked to Genetics
- GB triathlete Kieran Lindars describes collapsing in final moments of race #Shorts #Racing #BBCNews
- Forbes drops Trump from 400 list
- Maternity services crisis: Poll shows midwives leaving NHS due to stress and burnout
- Talking childhood ADHD with U of M
- Dozens killed in Russian attack on Ukrainian village. CNN reports from the scene
- Man who wanted to kill Queen sentenced to 9 years
- TED Radio Host Manoush Zomorodi wants your help in making “Body Electric” podcast