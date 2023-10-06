COVID-19, seasonal flu vaccines being sent to locations around Manitoba





The first shipments of updated COVID-19 and seasonal flu vaccines are now being sent out across the province, starting with high-priority locations such as personal care homes and hospitals, according to Manitoba Health. They will begin to be more widely available to the general public in the next few weeks, though some sites may have stock earlier than others, Manitoba Health said in a news release on Friday. The updated Moderna vaccine is currently being distributed to vaccine sites. More COVID-19 vaccines will continue to arrive over the coming weeks to ensure sufficient supply, according to Manitoba Health. The latest vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, both of which were approved by Health Canada last month, specifically target the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which means the vaccines are more tailored to the virus strains currently circulating. Manitoba’s online vaccine finder will be regularly updated with new locations and clinic details, the release said. People can access the vaccines by booking directly with a pharmacy or medical clinic, using the online booking tool, calling 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222), or going to a community vaccine clinic. An advertising campaign encouraging Manitobans to stay up to date with their vaccinations will launch next week, the province said. Manitoba Health has also an online resource to help people find information about COVID-19, seasonal flu and pneumococcal vaccines, including how to book. Last year’s respiratory virus season affected many younger children, and public health is strongly recommending children aged six months to under five years old be given the seasonal flu vaccine. Everyone else who is at a higher risk of severe outcomes from infection is also urged to get vaccinations against both COVID-19 and seasonal flu. It is safe and effective to receive more than one vaccine at a time, the province’s news release states. The province identifies those in the higher-risk group as: Adults 65 years of age or older.

Residents of long-term care homes or other congregate living settings.

People with underlying medical conditions.

People who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

People in, or from, First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities.

Members of racialized and other equity-deserving communities.

People who provide essential community services. Anyone with questions about immunizations should speak with their health-care provider or call Health Links at 204-788-8200 or toll free at 1-888-315-9257.

