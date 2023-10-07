Measles case alert: Wellington and Auckland locations of interest identified





Wellington Airport is one of the locations of interest identified. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ Te Whatu Ora has identified key locations of interest in the latest measles case. The health agency issued an alert for the whole country after a Northland student diagnosed with the disease attended a week-long Shakespeare theatre production at Scots College in Wellington. Students attending the event then travelled to other parts of the country and the infected student took a Jetstar flight (JQ258) to Auckland on Tuesday. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Te Whatu Ora asked those students to isolate until they have been contacted by public health. Other key locations of interest include: · Roxy Cinema and café (Paw Patrol), 5 Park Road Miramar, Saturday 30 September, 9.30am to 12.30pm · After Hours Pharmacy, 17 Adelaide Road, Newtown, Wellington, Sunday 1 October, 9pm to 10pm Advertisement Advertise with NZME. · Wellington Zoo, 200 Daniell Street, Newtown, Wellington, 1 October, 9.15am to 11pm · Wellington Metlink bus, no 1 Adelaide road to Courtenay place, 1 October, about 9.56pm · Zambrero restaurant, 57 Courtenay Place, Te Aro, Wellington, 1 October, 9.55pm to 11pm · Whitby’s Restaurant + Bar, James Cook Hotel, 147 The Terrace, Wellington, Monday 2 October, 5.30pm to 7pm · Wellington domestic airport, Stewart Duff Drive, Rongotai, Wellington, Tuesday 3 October, 10.30am to 1pm · Jetstar flight Wellington to Auckland, 3 October, 2.15pm to 4pm · Auckland domestic airport including the Jetstar baggage carousel, 3 October, 1.15pm to 2.15pm National Public Health Service interim clinical lead Dr William Rainger said people who were at locations of interest at the same time as the case should get vaccinated if they were not immune, or were unsure, and watch out for symptoms. “Those at high risk will be contacted directly by public health in the next few days,” Rainger said. “Northland health staff are working closely with the case and their household, who have been very proactive in helping us trace contacts, and we would like to thank them for their support.” Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Te Whatu Ora advised people who suspected they had measles to stay at home and call their healthcare provider or Healthline on 0800 611 116 for more advice. Measles signs and symptoms · It usually takes 10-12 days from exposure to the first symptom. · The illness begins with fever, cough, runny nose, and conjunctivitis (inflammation in the eyes), which lasts for 2-4 days. · It may be possible to see small white spots (Koplik spots) inside the mouth. · A rash appears 2-4 days after the first symptoms, beginning at the hairline and gradually spreading down the body to the arms and legs. The rash lasts for up to one week. Te Whatu Ora also reminded people to stay up to date with their immunisation. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. “If you are unsure whether you have had one or two doses of MMR, for most people it’s safe to get vaccinated again,” Rainger said. “However, if you are pregnant or have a health condition meaning you have a weakened immune system, please speak to your health care provider before getting vaccinated as it may not be appropriate.” – RNZ

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/measles-case-alert-wellington-and-auckland-locations-of-interest-identified/EMSUEVRIQNHYLJ7WG2FT2QTYIY/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos