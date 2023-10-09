No increased risk of VTE for COVID-19 patients with IMIDs





Having an immune-mediated inflammatory disease (IMID), including inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and lupus, raises the risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE), as does COVID-19 infection. A new retrospective population-based matched cohort study published today in JAMA Network Open sought to answer if the risk of VTE increased even further for people with IMIDs during COVID-19 infection by looking at rates of VTE in the 6 months following acute COVID infection in more than 28,000 adults in Ontario with an IMID. “The interplay between COVID-19, IMIDs, and VTE remains undefined,” the authors said. The interplay between COVID-19, IMIDs, and VTE remains undefined. The study was based on health administrative data from Ontario, which has a publicly funded healthcare program. All individuals with an IMID who tested positive for COVID-19 after January 2020 were randomly matched with up to 5 individuals without IMIDs who tested positive for COVID-19 based on age, sex, income, and rural or urban residence. Only individuals for whom the first diagnostic code for an IMID occurred before COVID-19 diagnosis were included as cases in the study. Participants in the study were followed from the first positive COVID-19 test result until VTE, death, migration out of Ontario, or end of follow-up (March 31, 2022). No need for VTE prophylaxis In total, 28,440 individuals with an IMID diagnosed prior to their first COVID-19 diagnosis were matched to 126,437 controls. The average age of a person with IMID was 52.1 years, and 58.9% were female. The most common IMID included in the study was psoriasis (37.8% of cases, or 10,739), followed by rheumatoid arthritis (5,883 cases), and inflammatory bowel disease (4,331). Overall, the authors found no statistically significant difference in risk of VTE among cases and controls in the 6 months following a COVID-19 diagnosis. The incidence of VTE within 6 months of COVID-19 diagnosis among individuals with an IMID was 2.64 (95% confidence interval [CI], 2.23 to 3.10) per 100,000 person-days, compared with 2.18 (95% CI, 1.99 to 2.38) per 100,000 person-days among matched individuals without IMID. “While IMIDs and COVID-19 are independently associated with VTEs, we observed no additional risk of VTEs among individuals with IMIDs relative to matched individuals without IMIDs following COVID-19 diagnosis after adjusting for COVID-19 vaccination, history of VTE, and comorbidities,” the authors concluded. “In the absence of severe IMID-related inflammation, VTE risk factors, and other comorbid conditions, the IMID itself should not determine the need for VTE prophylaxis.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/no-increased-risk-vte-covid-19-patients-imids The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos