How geriatric psychiatry can provide care that older adults deserve

Mental health care for patients 65 or older poses unique challenges, made more complex as geriatric population growth is projected to outpace the growth of trained physicians and other health professionals entering the workforce.

The October issue of AMA Journal of Ethics® (@JournalofEthics) focuses on contemporary ethical and clinical concerns related to geriatric psychiatry and how well the U.S. health system is prepared to provide quality mental health care for older adults. The journal features expert opinions on topics related to culturally appropriate care, telehealth and patient autonomy. Broader issues of caring for adults, such as ageism and age-related inequities, are also considered.

The October issue of AMA Journal of Ethics includes these following articles.

Ageism is so structurally integrated and normalized in U.S. health care that it is generally unnoticed by many physicians and other health professionals. Many organizations implement “cognitive friendly” policies to care for patients who are older adults. This article suggests how to better identify older adults with mental illness at risk for placement that won’t meet their needs. Related Coverage Senior doctor wants to protect older adults from polypharmacy This commentary considers how to manage agitation in patients with dementia.

In the journal’s October podcast, Steven Starks, MD, discuss the shortage of geriatric psychiatrists and how cross-specialty training can prepare physicians of all specialties to care for geriatric patients.

The October issue also features seven author-interview podcasts as well as an editorial fellow interview and discussion on ethics teaching and learning. Listen to previous episodes of the podcast, “Ethics Talk,” or subscribe in iTunes or other services.

Also, CME modules drawn from this month’s issue are collected at the AMA Ed Hub™ AMA Journal of Ethics webpage.

The journal’s editorial focus is on commentaries and articles that offer practical advice and insights for medical students and physicians. Submit a manuscript for publication. The journal also invites original photographs, graphics, cartoons, drawings and paintings that explore the ethical dimensions of health or health care.

Upcoming issues of the journal will focus on health and loneliness and belonging, placement and turfing. The November issue will feature an interview with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD. Sign up to receive email alerts when new issues are published.