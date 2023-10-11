2023 Breast Cancer Awareness Faculty Experts – USC News & Events





October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is the second most

common cancer among American women, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The University of South Carolina has several faculty members who can offer expertise

on the subject. To coordinate an interview, contact the staff members listed below. Pharmaceutical research for breast cancer treatment Eugenia Broude, an associate professor in the College of Pharmacy, studies the effects of anticancer

drugs on lab-grown mammalian cells to aid in discovery of new drug targets and improve

the efficacy of current cancer treatments. She can discuss breast cancer targeted

therapy and the effects of anticancer drugs. News contact: Margaret Gregory, [email protected], 803-760-0255.

Karen Wickersham conducts research on drug therapies and managing side effects to improve quality of

life for people who have advanced cancers and patients who experience disparities

in cancer care because of factors such as race, age and rural location. Her goal is

to develop interventions to manage side effects, including tailoring drug interventions

by dose, duration and timing. Wickersham is an assistant professor in the College

of Nursing. She can discuss health disparities, access to breast cancer care, cancer

survivorship, symptom management and medication adherence. News contact: Nicole Meares, [email protected], 803-777-9147. Disparities in breast cancer prevention, screening, treatment Swann Arp Adams, associate professor in the Arnold School of Public Health and the College of Nursing,

researches cancer health disparities in African Americans. She is available to discuss

her work on identifying gaps and promoting equity in cancer care for African American

women diagnosed with breast cancer. News contact: Nicole Meares, [email protected], 803-777-9147

Tisha Felder conducts research on preventing and treating breast cancer in African American and

low-income women. With a five-year grant from the National Cancer Institute, she is

designing a program to improve breast cancer survivors’ experience with hormone therapy.

She recently was awarded a grant to lead a study that will evaluate breastfeeding

education and support for pregnant African American women. Breastfeeding reduces the

risk of developing aggressive breast cancer in women, yet African American women are

less likely to breastfeed. Felder is an associate professor in the College of Nursing

and the Arnold School of Public Health (Cancer Prevention and Control Program). She

can discuss health disparities, access to cancer care and cancer survivorship, breast

health and African American health. News contact: Nicole Meares, [email protected], 803-777-9147.

Ana Lopez-DeFede is a social work professor and Associate Director of the Institute for Families in

Society at the University of South Carolina. She is a health policy and health services

researcher focused on increasing access to care, decreasing health care costs and

improving health outcomes. She is available to discuss health policies, Medicaid and

health equity, as they relate to breast cancer. News contact: Victoria Montgomery, [email protected], 803-777-9462.

Jewel Scott, an assistant nursing professor, studies the impacts that health considerations have

on young Black women. Her research focuses on pregnancy complications, chronic stress

and depressive symptoms. She can discuss preventative care for reproductive-age women,

social determinants of health in SC and health equity for female minority populations. News contact: Nicole Meares, [email protected], 803-777-9147. Breast cancer rehabilitation Shana Harrington, physical therapy program director and researcher in the Arnold School of Public

Health’s Department of Exercise Science, conducts research on impairments in upper

body range of motion, strength and function in women diagnosed with breast cancer.

These problems may be caused by the cancer itself or treatments related to breast

cancer such as surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. Harrington can discuss ways to

help prevent or minimize these impairments and how to create rehabilitation protocols

that may improve function and quality of life. News contact: Erin Bluvas, [email protected], 843-302-1681.

Why it matters Each year in the United States, about 240,000 women get breast cancer and 42,000 women die from the disease.

die from the disease.

Breast cancer accounts for about 30% of all new cancer cases in women each year in the United States.

the United States.

Approximately 15% of women who get breast cancer have a family member diagnosed with it.

it.

Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States for Black and Hispanic women.

Black and Hispanic women.

Most breast cancers are found in women who are 50 years old or older, but breast cancer also affects younger women and men. Source: breastcancer.org

also affects younger women and men. Source: breastcancer.org

