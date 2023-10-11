



Study Shows COVID-19 Intranasal Vaccine Candidate Produces Robust Immune Response AT A GLANCE • A live-attenuated COVID-19 vaccine candidate that uses a nonpathogenic form of the virus and is administered by nose produces a significant immune response to multiple strains and variants, according to new phase 1 clinical trial data.

• The study findings highlight the potential of next-generation COVID-19 vaccines in protecting against possible infection and transmission.

• Experts say the vaccine used as a primary method of protection could increase access and uptake in undervaccinated areas of the world.

• Register for the briefing Two doses of a live-attenuated COVID-19 vaccine candidate produce a broad cellular immune response when administered intranasally, according to research presented at IDWeek 2023. The data come from a phase 1 placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of CoviLiv, a novel COVID-19 vaccine candidate synthetically engineered by Codagenix Inc. Data show that participants who received two doses of 5 x 106 PFU of CoviLiv showed robust induction of both humoral and cellular immune responses. T-cell reactivity was demonstrated to be specific for multiple viral antigens beyond the frequently mutating spike protein. The first-in-human trial (NCT04619628) is a primary vaccination series study conducted on healthy adults prior to the development of mRNA vaccines that are now approved for broad public use, including in the United States. The study authors say that the live-attenuated COVID-19 vaccine designed using the Codagenix platform technology recodes the genetic material of the virus, converting it from a disease-causing pathogen into a stable and safe, live-attenuated vaccine. The vaccine aims to produce an immune response to the entire virus rather than the frequently mutating spike protein, which could create a higher-quality immune response and potentially provide broader protection against variants. There are currently no live-attenuated or intranasal vaccines approved for public use against COVID-19. “The study findings provide a glimpse into what could be the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines that provide differentiated protection to more people,” said Johanna Kaufmann, PhD, executive vice president for oncology and immunology at Codagenix Inc. and lead study author. “Vaccine administration by nose and easier storage can increase access to vaccinations for underserved areas across the world.” CoviLiv does not require cold chain storage, making it easier to stockpile in areas that currently lack access to adequate refrigeration for vaccines. Intranasal administration provides an alternative to intravenous vaccines, which experts say could promote greater uptake in areas with lower vaccination rates. In addition to Dr. Kaufmann, study authors include: Keri Wyllie, MPA; Yiwen Zhao, PhD; Lasmy Tea, MS, MPH; Sybil Tasker, MD, MPH, FIDSA; Leena Yeolekar, PhD; Rajeev Dhere, PhD; and Steffen Mueller, PhD. About IDWeek

IDWeek is the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, the HIV Medicine Association, the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists. IDWeek is a recognized forum for peer-reviewed presentations of new research on scientific advances and bench-to-bedside approaches in prevention, diagnosis, treatment and epidemiology of infectious diseases, including HIV, across the lifespan. For more information, visit www.idweek.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idsociety.org/news–publications-new/articles/2023/study-shows-covid-19-intranasal-vaccine-candidate-produces-robust-immune-response/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos