Skunk found in town of Champion tests positive for rabies





WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) – An 8-month-old puppy in the town of Champion had to be euthanized after possibly being exposed to rabies. Jefferson County Public Health says a skunk that later tested positive for the disease was found in the dog’s kennel. The puppy was not vaccinated. There were no known human exposures. According to state law, dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets must be at least 3 months old to receive their first rabies vaccination and must have the initial shot no later than 4 months old. Health officials say if the puppy had been vaccinated during that time, it would have gotten a booster dose and kept under observation. Rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord. It can take several weeks to several months for rabies symptoms to appear. Early treatment after exposure can prevent rabies in humans and in pets who are up to date on their vaccinations. Any mammal can get rabies, but it is most often seen in bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes. Animals do not have to be aggressive or behave erratically to have rabies. Changes in an animal’s behavior can be early signs of the disease. Public Health advises taking the following steps: 1. Teach children to stay away from unfamiliar animals, either wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. Remind them to tell you if they have any unusual contact with an animal. 2. Do not leave pet food outside as it attracts wildlife to your home. 3. Wash any wound from an animal encounter thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately. 4. Be a responsible pet owner by keeping your pet’s vaccinations current. Getting your pet vaccinated by your vet or at a clinic (Petco, Tractor Supply, and Pet Supplies Plus offer rabies vaccination clinics) can help stop the spread of rabies from wild animals to humans. JCPHS is hosting a rabies vaccination clinic at Jefferson County Dog Control from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 19. Visit www.jcphs.org for more information. 5. Monitor your pets when they are outside. If a pet is involved in an altercation with a wild animal, do not get in between them. Do not touch your pet without gloves as rabies spreads through saliva. Cover your pet with a towel and contact your veterinarian, as your pet may need a booster shot. Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

