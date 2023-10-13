Potential exposures on MTS trolley, bus lines – NBC 7 San Diego





San Diego County’s Tuberculosis Program and the Metropolitan Transit System are working to notify some area travelers that they were potentially exposed to a tuberculosis infection earlier this year. The warning was issued to riders who used certain Trolley Blue and Green lines and bus riders and drivers who used Route 901. It applies to the following: the Trolley Blue Line between Balboa Ave Transit Center and Old Town Transit Center, and the Green Line between Fashion Valley and Old Town, roughly between 6 a.m. to noon Monday to Sunday from Feb. 16 to Aug. 15

bus route 901 from Iris Avenue Transit Center to Palm Ave., and Eighth Street 10-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. from April 22 to July 15 “Trolley exposures did not occur on a specific schedule,” a county statement read. “As such, large numbers of people may have had exposures, but the likelihood that any particular rider had long cumulative exposure times is low.” MTS reports that for the Blue Line, there were about 71,000 trips per day during this exposure timeframe. However, each passenger typically takes 2-3 trips during a commute, so the amount of passengers affected is likely less than 71,000. The same goes for the Green Line, with about 24,000 average daily trips, and Route 901, with 1,200 average daily trips. Brief interactions with an ill rider are less likely to lead to TB infection than are prolonged or repeated exposures. “Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer. “Most people who become infected after exposure to tuberculosis do not get sick right away. This is called latent TB infection. Some who become infected with TB will become ill in the future, sometimes even years later, if their latent TB infection is not treated. Blood tests and skin tests are effective to determine whether someone has been infected.” While the MTS follows recommended sanitation practices of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, TB is airborne and not spread by touch, so cleaning practices do not impact the risk of tuberculosis in transit vehicles or stations, according to the county. Other MTS riders with TB have been previously reported in August and September 2022, and in February 2023. The county Health and Human Services Agency does not have any evidence directly linking the rider or riders most recently diagnosed with TB to the other MTS riders. Additional lab tests will be conducted to determine if there might be linkages. People with TB could be sick for many months before they are diagnosed, and as such, exposure periods can be long. TB is an airborne disease that is transmitted person-to-person through inhalation of bacteria. The chance of infection is higher for people with prolonged indoor exposure to a person who is sick with TB. Individuals who want more information on this potential exposure can call the County TB Control Program at 619-692-8621. According to county data, the number of people diagnosed with active TB in San Diego County has decreased since the early 1990s and has stabilized in recent years. There were 192 cases in 2020 and 201 people reported with active disease in 2021. In 2022, 208 people were reported with active TB disease in San Diego County. County Health Officials are investigation possible tuberculosis exposures at two Chuze Fitness gyms. NBC 7’s Jackie Crea has reaction from gym members, employees and health leaders. NBC 7’s Shandel Menezes contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/mts-trolley-bus-riders-may-have-been-exposed-to-tuberculosis-san-diego-county/3326441/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos