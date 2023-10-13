Diet quality leads to greater gut microbiota diversity and function





A research team from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and the University of California San Diego investigated differences in the fecal microbiota in healthy adults based on compliance with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The study, published in The Journal of Nutrition, provides evidence that greater compliance with the Dietary Guidelines supports the gut microbiota. Diet affects health and influences the microbiota, the trillions of microorganisms living in the gastrointestinal tract. Although extensive studies have focused on nutrient-specific effects on the gut microbiota, there is a need for diet-microbiome research. This information is critical to better understand the influence of collective food intake on the gut microbiota, which can generate translatable nutritional recommendations to accommodate a wide range of dietary needs and preferences. To bridge this knowledge gap, Holscher and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional analysis of microbiota and food frequency data in a subset of adults participating in the American Gut Project. The cohort was comprised of 432 healthy adults between 18-60 years of age. The Healthy Eating Index (HEI)-2015, a validated measure of compliance with key Dietary Guidelines recommendations, was used to investigate the associations between habitual diet and fecal microbiota composition. The HEI-2015 is comprised of 13 components categorized into two groups: adequacy components and moderation components. Adequacy components (total fruits, whole fruits, total vegetables, greens and beans, whole grains, dairy, total protein, seafood and plant proteins, and unsaturated fatty acids) are encouraged by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Higher HEI-2015 scores in the adequacy category correspond to greater consumption of these foods. On the other hand, moderation components are dietary components with recommended limits to consumption, and higher scores in this category reflect a lower intake level. The cohort was divided into tertiles based on these HEI-2015 scores, and differences in microbiota abundances and diversity were compared between high and low scorers. The mean HEI-2015 total score for low-scoring adults (58.1) was comparable with an average American adult (56.7). Those with high HEI-2015 total scores, as well as high total vegetable, greens and beans, whole grains, and dairy component scores had greater microbial diversity than those with low scores. High scorers in the fatty acid component had lower microbial diversity than low scorers. Adults in the high-scoring tertiles for HEI-2015 total score, as well as the vegetable, fruit, and grain components, had more plant carbohydrate-metabolizing microbes. The primary finding of this study suggests that adults with greater compliance to the Dietary Guidelines have higher diversity in their fecal microbiota and a greater abundance of bacteria capable of metabolizing complex carbohydrates, providing evidence on how Dietary Guidelines support the gut microbiota. In a companion commentary, Johnson (University of Minnesota School of Public Health) expands on the strengths and limitations of using the Healthy Eating Index and the need to develop a dietary index that can fully capture the effect of dietary patterns on the microbiota. References Baldeon AD, McDonald D, Gonzalez A, Knight R, Holscher HD. Diet Quality and the Fecal Microbiota in adults in the American Gut Project. The Journal of Nutrition, Volume 153, Issue 7, July 2023, Pages 2004-2015, doi.org/10.1016/j.tjnut.2023.02.018. Johnson AJ. Connecting the Healthy Eating Index With Microbiota Diversity. The Journal of Nutrition, Volume 153, Issue 7, July 2023, Pages 1846-1847, doi.org/10.1016/j.tjnut.2023.05.013. Images via canva.com. Kathy Beerman, PhD Dr. Kathy Beerman teaches in the School of Biological Sciences at Washington State University. The author of several published articles, she is interested in research that focuses on the efficacy of a novel approach to treating iron deficiency anemia in rural regions of Guatemala and Ecuador. Dr. Beerman teaches an undergraduate nutrition course for health majors, as well as a course that prepares students to participate in a 10-day medical mission to Guatemala. Since joining the faculty at Washington State University in 1990, she has been the recipient of several teaching awards (the Burlington Northern Faculty Meritorious Achievement in Teaching Award, the R.M. Wade Foundation Award for Excellence in Teaching, and the Sahlin Faculty Excellence Award for Instruction). More recently, she received the CAS Outstanding Achievement Award in International Activities (2017) and the President’s Award for Leadership (2018). Other scholarly activities include co-author of two introductory nutrition textbooks (Nutritional Sciences: From Fundamentals to Food and NUTR).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nutrition.org/diet-quality-leads-to-greater-gut-microbiota-diversity-and-function/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos