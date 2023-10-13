October: zosterflu-study | News and features





People aged 50 and over are invited to take part in a new University of Bristol research study looking at the co-administration of the shingles vaccine with the COVID-19 or flu vaccine.

Researchers at the University are testing the safety and immune responses of giving the shingles vaccine at the same time as the flu or COVID-19 vaccine and are welcoming volunteers to take part in the study, sponsored by University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust (UHBW). The ‘ZosterFluCOV’ study is coordinated by the Bristol Trials Centre with Trusts taking part across multiple locations around the UK, including North Bristol NHS Trust. More information about the sites can be found on the ZosterFluCOV website. Dr Rajeka Lazarus, Consultant in Infectious Diseases and Microbiology at UHBW, Honorary Research Fellow at the University’s Bristol Medical School: Population Health Sciences (PHS) and Chief Investigator for the trial, said: “The number of vaccines available to prevent infection in older adults has increased over the past ten years and is likely to increase further. “We hope this study will provide evidence to improve how we offer vaccines to older adults.” In the UK, a shingles vaccine is offered to people when they reach 65-years old. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are also offered to people in this age group. If the shingles vaccine could be offered during the same appointment as either flu or COVID-19 vaccine it would save having to make several trips to see the GP. Symptoms of shingles include a tingling or painful feeling in an area of skin, a headache or feeling unwell, and a rash which may develop into itchy blisters. Some people have pain at the site of the infection that can go on for many years and is difficult to treat. The vaccine stops most people getting shingles but those that do have a milder and shorter illness. It is okay to have the shingles vaccine if you have had shingles before, it will boost your immunity. If you are interested in taking part in the study, please contact your local ZosterFluCOV team on 0117 342 1500 or [email protected]

Further information Further information about the study Am I eligible to take part? Are you aged 50 or over?

Has it been more than five years since you received a vaccine for shingles?

Have you received your initial dose of COVID-19 vaccinations (usually two doses)? What does the study involve? As part of the study, you will be asked to come to your local site on six separate occasions. Blood samples may be taken at the visits and you will receive vaccinations at the first, third and fifth visits. Depending on which group you are in, you may also receive a vaccination at visit six. Participants who attend all study visits will receive both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine as part of the study. If applicable, you will also need to perform a urine pregnancy test at each vaccination visit. If you are eligible, you will be randomised to one of five groups, the group you are randomised to will determine whether you receive the shingles vaccine at the same time as either the flu or COVID-19 vaccine. You will be free to end your participation in the study at any stage. Will I be compensated? You will be compensated for your time and participation, and your travel expenses. The total amount compensated will be up to £45 per visit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bristol.ac.uk/news/2023/october/zosterflu-study.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos