Human Brain Cell Atlas Offers Unprecedented Look at Neuropsychiatric Disorders





In the new study, the researchers analyzed more than 1.1million brain cells across 42 distinct brain regions from three human brains. They identified 107 different subtypes of brain cells and were able to correlate aspects of their molecular biology to a wide range of neuropsychiatric illnesses, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, Alzheimer’s disease and major depression. The researchers then use this data to create machine learning models to predict how certain sequence variations in the DNA can influence gene regulation and contribute to disease. While these new results offer significant insights into the human brain and its pathology, scientists are still far from done with mapping the brain. In 2022, UC San Diego joined the Salk Institute and others in launching a Center for Multiomic Human Brain Cell Atlas, which aims to study cells from over a dozen human brains and ask questions about how the brain changes during development, over people’s lifespans and with disease. “Scaling up our work to an even greater level of detail on a larger number of brains will bring us one step closer to understanding the biology of neuropsychiatric disorders and how it can be rehabilitated,” said Ren. Full link to study: https://doi.org/10.1126/science.adf7044 C-authors of the study include: Yang Eric Li, Sebastian Preissl, Michael Miller, Zihan Wang, Henry Jiao, Chenxu Zhu, Zhaoning Wang, Yang Xie, Olivier Poirion, Colin Kern, Lin Lin, Qian Yang, Quan Zhu, Nathan Zemke, Sarah Espinoza, Jingbo Shang and Allen Wang at UC San Diego, Nicholas D. Johnson Antonio Pinto-Duarte, Wei Tian Nora Emerson, Julia Osteen, Jacinta Lucero, M. Margarita Behrens and Joseph R. Ecker at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, Kimberly Silett and Sten Linnarsson at Karolinksa Institute Anna Marie Yanny, Julie Nyhus, Nick Dee, Tamara Casper, Nadiya Shapovalova, Daniel Hirschstein, Rebecca D. Hodge Trygve Bakken, Boaz Levi and Ed Lein at Allen Institute of Brain Science and C. Dirk Keene at University of Washington Seattle. The study was supported by the National Institutes of Health (grants UM1MH130994, U01MH114812, U54HG012510 and S10 OD026929), the National Science Foundation (grant OIA-2040727); the Nancy and Buster Alford Endowment, the Life Sciences Research Foundation, as well as gifts from Google, Adobe and Teradata. Disclosures: Bing Ren is a consultant of and has equity interests in Arima Genomics, Inc. and is a cofounder of Epigenome Technologies Inc.

