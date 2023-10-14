New RSV shots for infants, Abrysvo and Beyfortus, face hurdles in U.S.

Two new immunizations promise to protect babies from respiratory syncytial virus – if people can find them.

Providers are scrambling to offer Pfizer’s vaccine, Abrysvo, to pregnant patients and Sanofi’s monoclonal antibody, Beyfortus, to babies. The immunizations, both of which protect infants from complications of RSV, were recently approved and are starting to roll out just as the respiratory virus season gets underway.

The tight timeline leaves little room to resolve logistical hurdles like insurance coverage, and the steep price for the immunizations is making some providers wary of stocking up without a guarantee they’ll get paid for administering them.

These hurdles threaten to prevent babies from receiving protection this winter and to hinder the launches of both drugs.

“We want to start protecting babies now,” said Michael Chamberlin, a doctor at Pediatric Associates of Mt. Carmel in Cincinnati, Ohio, adding the provider hasn’t received answers from insurers about whether they’re covering Beyfortus — and at what rate.

“We need this information now, and when we contact insurance companies, we’re just not getting that information,” Chamberlin said.

RSV typically feels like a cold for adults but can be dangerous for newborns, seniors and adults with chronic medical conditions. Complications from the virus are the leading cause of hospitalization among newborns.

Until now, the only preventative treatment was another monoclonal antibody called Synagis that’s given once a month during RSV season, which generally runs from fall through spring. It costs about $1,000 a dose and is recommended only for babies at high risk for severe illness.

The two new options work a little differently from one another but are both meant to protect more newborns from RSV. Pfizer’s Abrysvo is a vaccine given during pregnancy to stimulate an immune response that’s then passed onto the fetus. Sanofi’s Beyfortus is a monoclonal antibody that’s given directly to babies and provides them with immediate protection. Both cut the risk of severe disease or hospitalization by more than 50%.

“Whether it’s a neighbor, or a friend, or an older sibling that was hospitalized, everybody knows what [RSV] is,” said Erin Bakke, whose 4-month-old son Graham received a Beyfortus shot this week. “I know that [RSV]’s a threat to little babies, and so to have an opportunity to prevent illness in the first place is really exciting.”