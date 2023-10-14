Health
New RSV shots for infants, Abrysvo and Beyfortus, face hurdles in U.S.
A doctor vaccinates an infant against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in a treatment room of her paediatric practice.
Swen Pförtner | Picture Alliance | Getty Images
Two new immunizations promise to protect babies from respiratory syncytial virus – if people can find them.
Providers are scrambling to offer Pfizer’s vaccine, Abrysvo, to pregnant patients and Sanofi’s monoclonal antibody, Beyfortus, to babies. The immunizations, both of which protect infants from complications of RSV, were recently approved and are starting to roll out just as the respiratory virus season gets underway.
The tight timeline leaves little room to resolve logistical hurdles like insurance coverage, and the steep price for the immunizations is making some providers wary of stocking up without a guarantee they’ll get paid for administering them.
These hurdles threaten to prevent babies from receiving protection this winter and to hinder the launches of both drugs.
“We want to start protecting babies now,” said Michael Chamberlin, a doctor at Pediatric Associates of Mt. Carmel in Cincinnati, Ohio, adding the provider hasn’t received answers from insurers about whether they’re covering Beyfortus — and at what rate.
“We need this information now, and when we contact insurance companies, we’re just not getting that information,” Chamberlin said.
RSV typically feels like a cold for adults but can be dangerous for newborns, seniors and adults with chronic medical conditions. Complications from the virus are the leading cause of hospitalization among newborns.
Until now, the only preventative treatment was another monoclonal antibody called Synagis that’s given once a month during RSV season, which generally runs from fall through spring. It costs about $1,000 a dose and is recommended only for babies at high risk for severe illness.
The two new options work a little differently from one another but are both meant to protect more newborns from RSV. Pfizer’s Abrysvo is a vaccine given during pregnancy to stimulate an immune response that’s then passed onto the fetus. Sanofi’s Beyfortus is a monoclonal antibody that’s given directly to babies and provides them with immediate protection. Both cut the risk of severe disease or hospitalization by more than 50%.
“Whether it’s a neighbor, or a friend, or an older sibling that was hospitalized, everybody knows what [RSV] is,” said Erin Bakke, whose 4-month-old son Graham received a Beyfortus shot this week. “I know that [RSV]’s a threat to little babies, and so to have an opportunity to prevent illness in the first place is really exciting.”
Laura Riley, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian, originally wasn’t planning to administer Abrysvo in her office. The shot carries a list price of $295, making it more expensive than other maternal vaccines like one for whooping cough, for example, that costs about $50.
“It’s not an inexpensive endeavor,” Riley said.
But Riley said she heard from patients struggling to get vaccinated at pharmacies that were already administering the shot to seniors. And once she realized how difficult the process could be, she decided people clearly weren’t going to get vaccinated unless she made it easy for them and offered it right in the office.
Pfizer said any access issues are likely due to the quick turnaround from when Abrysvo was recommended for use during pregnancy. The vaccine was formally recommended for use during pregnancy earlier this month, the final step that some pharmacies and insurers wait for before administering or paying for new shots. Abrysvo was approved for use in people 60 and older in May.
Health insurers have one year from when the CDC’s advisors recommend an immunization to start paying for it. Sanofi said more than 90% of infants are already covered by health plans, and Pfizer said it’s seeing early positive momentum. But insurers acknowledge that people may still face delays as they update their policies.
“Coverage during the one-year implementation period will vary from plan to plan as system, technical and coding issues may arise,” Kelly Parsons, a spokesperson for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, said in a statement.
Pediatricians of Dallas, where Graham Bakke received his Beyfortus shot, bought about 200 doses of the monoclonal antibody to see if insurers would accept the claims before ordering enough for the roughly 1,000 babies it ultimately expects to immunize against RSV this season, said James Watson, a doctor at the office.
Insurers are reimbursing the office, Watson said, albeit at a lower rate than the shot costs. It’s a price the office is willing to pay.
“It’s the important thing to do,” Watson said. “If we lose a little money, we’ll see you for other things, and that’s just part of the game.”
— CNBC’s Patrick Manning contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/10/13/new-rsv-shots-for-infants-abrysvo-and-beyfortus-face-hurdles-in-us.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New RSV shots for infants, Abrysvo and Beyfortus, face hurdles in U.S.
- What is the Gaza Strip? #Shorts #Gaza #GazaStrip #Israel #BBCNews
- Dementia risk factors have greater impact on minority ethnic groups
- Hamas shooting survivor reveals details of massacre – BBC News
- First measles case in Illinois since 2019 confirmed in Cook County – NBC Chicago
- Why is measles causing such concern in Milwaukee?
- Higher rates of lung cancer in women are a mystery for researchers
- Review estimates 69% 3-dose vaccine efficacy against long COVID
- Hamas fires hundreds of rockets at Israeli city
- Biden praises Kaiser Permanente agreement: ‘Collective bargaining works’
- ‘Hamas attack bloodiest day in Jewish history since Holocaust’
- Study pinpoints genes which could lead to better treatments