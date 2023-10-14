Q&A: Breast Cancer Awareness Month





Q: Why is Breast Cancer Awareness Month important to recognize? A: Early detection saves lives. Like millions of Americans, our family confronted breast cancer when my wife Barbara was diagnosed with the disease 36 years ago. She underwent a modified radical mastectomy just 10 days after an unexpected diagnosis. A random visit for a cholesterol screening at a health fair prompted a visit to her doctor for a follow-up physical exam, followed by an incision biopsy that revealed a malignant tumor in her left breast. Since her life-saving surgery in 1987, we’re as committed as ever to help raise awareness for early detection, regular screenings and cancer prevention. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I turn up the volume even more to encourage Iowans to help get the word out. Check in with loved ones and ask if they are up to date on their health screenings. Making personal connections with friends, neighbors and family members will amplify the conversation about breast cancer. It could make a life-saving difference and turn a diagnosis from early detection into customized treatment and survival. According to the National Cancer Institute, nearly 300,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, including 2,810 in Iowa. Studies show early-onset cancers are on the rise in Americans age 50 and younger. After skin cancer, breast cancer accounts for the most commonly diagnosed cancer among U.S. women, affecting one in eight women who reach 80 years old. Barbara was diagnosed in her mid-50s. Like many women, she put her family and others first. When she made the appointment to see her doctor, she didn’t imagine she’d hear the words: “You have breast cancer.” I want every Iowa family to take routine screening seriously. Don’t procrastinate. The reality check we got 36 years ago continues to provide a gut check all these years later. It reinforced how important it is to maintain regular wellness checks with a primary provider, conduct self-exams and don’t ignore aches and pains that may flag symptoms of something more serious. Q: What measures have you led in Congress to help breast cancer patients and survivors? A: As a senior member and former chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, I’ve used this health care policymaking platform to support breast cancer research, education, prevention, treatment and cures. I’m continuing my efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs,including pharmaceutical treatments and drug therapies for cancer patients. Decades ago during the Clinton administration, I worked to secure funding to expand treatment to treat low-income women who were diagnosed with breast or cervical cancer but fell through the cracks to get the medical care they needed to fight the disease. In 2007, I co-sponsored the Breast Cancer and Environmental Research Act that authorized grants for public and nonpublic organizations to conduct research on environmental factors that may be linked to breast cancer. I’ve also consistently supported the Department of Defense’s Breast Cancer Research Program (BCRP). Most recently, my seven-year bipartisan effort to expand Medicare coverage for lymphedema patients was signed into law. Lymphedema is chronic swelling that happens when the lymphatic system is damaged, a common consequence of cancer treatments. It can impact breast cancer survivors following surgery or radiation, for example. Although there’s no cure for the medical condition, it can be managed effectively with compression therapy that can reduce risk for expensive hospitalizations and complications, such as infection, pain, disability and even death. The Lymphedema Treatment Act recognizes compression therapy is part of the standard of care to treat lymphedema patients suffering from the build-up of body fluids in areas of the body, affecting up to five million Americans. Delayed treatment can accelerate the progression of the disease. Our legislation closes a coverage gap to include physician-prescribed compression therapy items under a new Durable Medical Equipment category for Medicare patients and will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. As an original co-sponsor, I am keeping close tabs on its implementation to ensure it works as Congress intended, to help improve the quality of life for lymphedema patients, including breast cancer survivors. I also lead the charge in Congress to keep access to quality patient care available in rural communities. That includes fighting for fair reimbursements for rural clinics and hospitals, bumping up funding for 1,000 additional Medicare-funded graduate medical education (GME) residency positions to help address provider shortages, particularly in rural and underserved communities, and expanding telehealth services permanently for Medicare patients that will help seniors access critical health care services without driving hours away for a medical appointment. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

