West Nile Virus and Climate Change, IDWeek 2023 Coverage, and More





Weekly Rounds with Infection Control Today Here are 5 highlights from Infection Control Today®‘s (ICT®’s) wide-ranging coverage of the infection prevention and control world. Everything from interviews with known opinion leaders to the news that infection preventionists and other health care professionals can use on their jobs. Mosquito-Borne Pathogens and Climate Change: The Case of West Nile Virus The article discusses the increased risk of mosquito-borne diseases, such as West Nile Virus (WNV), in the US due to climate change. It explores the transmission, clinical aspects, and prevention measures of WNV, emphasizing the importance of public awareness and action in mitigating the impact of these diseases. Promising Advances in Preventing Staphylococcus Infections: The Efficacy of Mupirocin Nasal Ointment in ICU Care An 18-month trial with 801,668 ICU admissions showed that mupirocin nasal ointment effectively reduces Staphylococcus aureus and MRSA infections by 18% and 15%, respectively, offering hope in ICU infection prevention. Infection Intel, IDWeek 2023 Edition This edition of Infection Intel from Infection Control Today covers infection control and prevention company news out of IDWeek, being held in Boston, Massachusetts, from October 11 to 15, 2023. Wastewater-Based Surveillance Accurately Monitoring Influenza A, B, and RSV Wastewater-based surveillance can accurately monitor influenza A and B and RSV at the population level. This makes it an objective tool to inform public response to common seasonal illnesses. One School System’s Innovative Approach to Student Safety With CASPR Technology Meriwether County School District prioritizes student safety by implementing CASPR Technology, enhancing air and surface disinfection for a healthier learning environment.

